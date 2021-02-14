Cabal: veröffentlichen Single „Innocent Blood“ feat. Jason Evans (Ingested)

Cabal, einer der brutalsten und vielversprechendsten Heavy Acts aus Kopenhagen (DK), veröffentlicht mit Innocent Blood heute eine Neuaufnahme ihrer Debutsingle. Als Gastfeature mit dabei haben die Jungs Jason Evans von Ingested.

„To celebrate the five year anniversary of our Purge EP we decided to re-record the first song from that EP Innoncent Blood, which was also the first song we ever put out and the song that made people take notice of our existence“, erzählen Cabal. „And since this is a celebration, we thought that it would be fitting to invite our good friend Jason Evans from Ingested to celebrate with us.“ Jason Evans ergänzt: „After touring with Cabal and seeing their savagery live and in the flesh I knew I had to jump on a track with the prettiest boyband in metal.“

Innocent Blood feat. Jason Evans ist ab sofort auf allen digitalen Platformen verfügbar. Hier geht’s zum Song: https://smarturl.it/cabal_innocentblood

Quelle: Long Branch Records / SPV GmbH