Cattle Decapitation: entern die weltweiten Charts mit neuem Album ‚Death Atlas‘!

Cattle Decapitation haben kürzlich erst ihr neues Album Death Atlas via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Für ihre Bemühungen durfte die Band jetzt einige Chartentries ernten. Hier alle Positionen:
USA:
#1 – Current Hard Music Albums
#2 – Record Label Independent Current Albums
#3 – Current Rock Albums
#9 – Top Current Albums
#16 – Billboard Top Albums
Canada:
#1 – Hard Music Albums
#24 – Top Current Albums
#28 – Top Albums
Germany:
#56 – Offizielle Deutsche Albumcharts
Death Atlas könnt ihr euch hier anhören: metalblade.com/cattledecapitation – das Album ist dort in den folgenden Formaten verfügbar:
– jewelcase-CD
– cassette
– deluxe box set (wooden box, digipak CD w/ bonus track, dead gold marbled vinyl, 7″, embossed metal pin, backpatch, poster – limited to 750 copies)
– „Solarcide“ – amber marbled vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 2000 copies)
– „Vomiting Lava“ – clear w/ lemon, orange, red splatter vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies) *SOLD OUT
– „Pestilence“ – metallic gold w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)
– „Blood Moon“ – red w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– „The Surface of the Sun“ red/white/orange/yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
– „Choking Sulfur“ orange/white/red/black vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– „Carbonized“ clear / black marbled vinyl (Impericon exclusive – limited to 200 copies) *SOLD OUT
– „Radiation Warning“ yellow / black vinyl (limited to 200 copies) *SOLD OUT
– „Insidiousness“ black splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies) *SOLD OUT
* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items, plus digital options are also available!
Cattle Decapitation line-up:
Travis Ryan – vocals
Josh Elmore – guitars
Dave McGraw – drums
Belisario Dimuzio – guitars
Olivier Pinard – bass
