Cattle Decapitation: kündigen Europatour für März/April an

Cattle Decapitation haben im November ihr neues Album Death Atlas via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht; die Band hat jetzt eine europäische Headlinertour angekündigt, um Death Atlas angemessen vorzustellen.
The Europandemic Tour
Cattle Decapitation
+ Disentomb
+ Internal Bleeding
with Special Guests Gloom
25.03: Tel-Aviv, ISR @ Bascula *
27.03: Vienna, AUT @ Escape Metalcorner
28.03: Annaberg-Buchholz, GER @ Alte Brauerei
29.03: Warsaw, POL @ Poglos
30.03: Gdansk, POL @ Drizzly Grizzly
31.03: Kassel, GER @ Goldgrube
01.04: Berlin, GER @ Musik & Frieden
02.04: Hannover, GER @ Chez Heinz
03.04: Hamburg, GER @ Indra
04.04: Slagelse, DNK @ Slagelse Musikhus
05.04: Rotterdam, NLD @ Baroeg
06.04: Oberhausen, GER @ Kulttempel
07.04: Mannheim, GER @ MS Connexion
08.04: Nijmegen, NLD @ Doornrossje
09.04: Antwerp, BEL @ Kavka
10.04: Southampton, GBR @ The Loft
11.04: London, GBR @ The Garage
12.04: Leicester, GBR @ The Y Theatre
13.04: Sheffield, GBR @ Corporation
14.04: Leeds, GBR @ The Key Club
15.04: Bristol, GBR @ The Fleece
16.04: Manchester, GBR @ Rebellion
17.04: Dublin, IRE @ Voodoo Lounge
18.04: Reykjavik, ICE @ Gaukurinn *
*Cattle Decapitation ONLY
Hört euch Death Atlas hier an: metalblade.com/cattledecapitation
Cattle Decapitation Line-Up:
Travis Ryan – Vocals
Josh Elmore – Guitars
Dave Mcgraw – Drums
Belisario Dimuzio – Guitars
Olivier Pinard – Bass
