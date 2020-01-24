Cattle Decapitation: kündigen Europatour für März/April an

Cattle Decapitation haben im November ihr neues Album Death Atlas via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht; die Band hat jetzt eine europäische Headlinertour angekündigt, um Death Atlas angemessen vorzustellen.

The Europandemic Tour

Cattle Decapitation

+ Disentomb

+ Internal Bleeding

with Special Guests Gloom

25.03: Tel-Aviv, ISR @ Bascula *

27.03: Vienna, AUT @ Escape Metalcorner

28.03: Annaberg-Buchholz, GER @ Alte Brauerei

29.03: Warsaw, POL @ Poglos

30.03: Gdansk, POL @ Drizzly Grizzly

31.03: Kassel, GER @ Goldgrube

01.04: Berlin, GER @ Musik & Frieden

02.04: Hannover, GER @ Chez Heinz

03.04: Hamburg, GER @ Indra

04.04: Slagelse, DNK @ Slagelse Musikhus

05.04: Rotterdam, NLD @ Baroeg

06.04: Oberhausen, GER @ Kulttempel

07.04: Mannheim, GER @ MS Connexion

08.04: Nijmegen, NLD @ Doornrossje

09.04: Antwerp, BEL @ Kavka

10.04: Southampton, GBR @ The Loft

11.04: London, GBR @ The Garage

12.04: Leicester, GBR @ The Y Theatre

13.04: Sheffield, GBR @ Corporation

14.04: Leeds, GBR @ The Key Club

15.04: Bristol, GBR @ The Fleece

16.04: Manchester, GBR @ Rebellion

17.04: Dublin, IRE @ Voodoo Lounge

18.04: Reykjavik, ICE @ Gaukurinn *

*Cattle Decapitation ONLY

Hört euch Death Atlas hier an: metalblade.com/cattledecapitation

Cattle Decapitation Line-Up:

Travis Ryan – Vocals

Josh Elmore – Guitars

Dave Mcgraw – Drums

Belisario Dimuzio – Guitars

Olivier Pinard – Bass

