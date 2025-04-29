Cirith Ungol: veröffentlichen Live-Video zu „Relentless“

Cirith Ungol freuen sich, das Live-Video von Relentless zu präsentieren. Der Song und das inkludierte Filmmaterial gehören zum brandneuen Live-Album Live At The Roxy, das am 25. April über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Einer der kultigsten Musikveranstaltungsorte der Welt – das Roxy Theatre am Sunset Strip – war 2024 Schauplatz eines legendären Konzerts einer der kultigsten Heavy-Metal-Bands der Welt: Cirith Ungol. Der einmalige Auftritt war die Album-Release-Show für das 2023 erschienene Album Dark Parade. Die Besetzung war auf dem Höhepunkt ihres Könnens und spielte Dark Parade in voller Länge sowie eine Reihe von Klassikern wie Join The Legion, Frost And Fire, Black Machine und Atom Smasher. Das Ergebnis ist ein herausragendes Live-Album samt DVD.

Zu Relentless kommentiert Mitbegründer und Schlagzeuger Robert Garven: „The Egyptian and Hindu guitar scales have always intrigued me for their exotic sound, so I wanted to come up with a sort of snake charmer melody for a new song. First I came up with a rhythm that is reminiscent of The Fire off of the One Foot In Hell album. Next came the accompanying signature lead on top. It fit well and stuck, so we built the song from there creating simple, straight forward, rockin‘ verses, choruses, bridges, and solo sections. I’m pleased with how it turned out. Relentless, overwhelming, forever black… Our many and treacherous demons thwarting our every effort to stay sane in an insane nightmare. Prayers? Realty? To whom and why? A twisted path to our inevitable downfall, despite the frail attempts at avoidance. The future leads nowhere? As of now it seems likely, Eternal and Black.“

