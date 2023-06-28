Classless Act: veröffentlichen neue Version von „Storm Before The Calm“ feat. DMC von Run DMC inkl. neuem Musikvideo

„I was a little intimated about being invited to collaborate with a new young rock band – my first initial response, I was very curious to see what was going on. But then when I heard them, the presentation, the presence, the production, the performance … it was very mature … I wondered can I fit into this type of energy? … And then I was inspired to deliver something a little more unique.“ — Darryl „DMC“ McDaniels

Hip-Hop-Legende Darryl McDaniels von Run DMC ist auf einer brandneuen Version der Single Storm Before The Calm von Classless Act zu hören, einschließlich einer neuen Original-Strophe, die er nur für den Track geschrieben hat. Der Track wird von einem neuen Musikvideo begleitet.

„It was a beautiful collaboration that shows the powerful potential of music – like when Steven Tyler took the mic stand in Walk This Way and knocked down the wall that separated us. Even to this day, people talk about it. … I think this song too is going to be very motivating and inspiring to all generations“, sagt DMC über die Zusammenarbeit, die zur Feier des einjährigen Jubiläums von Classless Acts Debütalbum Welcome To The Show stattfindet, das am 24. Juni 2022 über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht wurde und der fünfköpfigen Band aus Los Angeles den Startschuss gab.

Die Zusammenarbeit von DMC und Classless Act wurde auf Tour erstmals öffentlich, als der Rapper einen Überraschungsauftritt während des Sets von Classless Act hinlegte, während die Band als Support von Mötley Crüe und Def Leppard spielte.

„The beauty of making this song with them was the whole intention of us doing it, which was performing together,“ DMC fügt hinzu, dass der Track, „breaks down generational walls.“ „That spirit is missing right now in music, that rebellion,“ sagt er und fügt hinzu, dass Classless Act ein großartiges Beispiel für das Potential heutiger Rock Musik ist. „Punk had one finger up, hip-hop came along and had two fingers up and now Classless Act is going to make us put up four fingers.“

„That was really the intent behind the songwriting of Storm Before The Calm„, erklärt Classless Act-Frontmann Derek Day. „We’re this new band, but we’ve been playing music our whole lives. We want to be this thunder when we make our presence. But we’ve been trying our whole lives to break through. We’ve gone, we suffered, ‚we’ve crawled into the void, laid down and tasted the noise.‘ No matter what, we’re going to come in and punch through and be the thunder.“

Classless Act befinden sich derzeit im Studio und arbeiten an ihrem zweiten Album, weitere Details dazu werden in Kürze bekannt gegeben.

