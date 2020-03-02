Dance Gavin Dance: neues Album „Afterburner“ am 24.04. auf Rise Records

Dance Gavin Dance kündigen für den 24. April ein neues Studioalbum an. Dieses trägt den Titel Afterburner und erscheint via Rise Records.

Mit Prisoner liegt gleich ein erster Vorbote samt unterhaltsamen Video vor:

Gitarrist Will Swan kommentiert wie folgt:

„Prisoner is a captivating piece of the eclectic puzzle that is Afterburner. It showcases yet another leap in our constant evolution, and I can’t wait for people to hear what this album has in store.“

Produziert wurde das neue Studioalbum von Kris Crummett (Issues, Sleeping With Sirens, Mayday Parade). Der Vorgänger Artificial Selection aus dem Jahr 2018 erreichte den 13. Platz der US-Billboard-Charts. In ihrer gesamten Historie kommt die Band aus Sacramento auf über 610 Millionen Streams und verkaufte über 840.000 Einheiten.

Ende Mai kehrt die Band außerdem für zwei exklusive Club-Shows nach Deutschland zurück:

28.05.2020: Köln, Luxor

29.05.2020: Berlin, Privatclub

Dance Gavin Dance sind:

Tilian Pearson – Vocals

Jon Mess – Vocals

Will Swan – Guitar/Vocals

Tim Feerick – Bass

Matt Mingus – Drums