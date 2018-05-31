Solitary Souls Pub ist das Album No.3 des AOR Underground Helden Dannie Damien (ex-Hollywood Vampires, ex-S.E.X. Department), welches über City Of Lights Records veröffentlicht wird.
Wie bereits bei The Boxer And The Boozer und A Cowboy No One Gets gibt es 80er Underground AOR/Classic Rock im typischen Dannie Damien Sound, mit einmal mehr großartiger Gitarrenarbeit.
Solitary Souls Pub enthält insgesamt 16 Tracks, davon 2 Bonustracks. Das Album ist limitiert auf 300 Stück und durchnummeriert. VÖ: Sommer 2018
Fans von Bands wie Styx, Boston, Rick Mathew, Worral und REO Speedwagon sollten auch Solitary Souls Pub ein Chance geben.
Dannie Damien – Solitary Souls Pub Trackliste:
01.Solitary Souls Pub
02.C’mon ‚N‘ Love Me
03.Everytim
04.The Devil Got Two Tailse
05.Bella
06.9 Lives
07.Cowgirls From The Moon
08.A Different Sky (Amsterdam 2009)
09.Damned Bells Dance
10.Blondes
11.Rock ‚N‘ Roll Nights
12.Glam Anylonger
13.She
14.The Backslide
15.9 Lives – Instrumental – Bonustrack
16.Everytime – Live Unplugged – Bonustrack
„It is time to party again with the college babes!“