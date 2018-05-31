Solitary Souls Pub ist das Album No.3 des AOR Underground Helden Dannie Damien (ex-Hollywood Vampires, ex-S.E.X. Department), welches über City Of Lights Records veröffentlicht wird.

Wie bereits bei The Boxer And The Boozer und A Cowboy No One Gets gibt es 80er Underground AOR/Classic Rock im typischen Dannie Damien Sound, mit einmal mehr großartiger Gitarrenarbeit.

Solitary Souls Pub enthält insgesamt 16 Tracks, davon 2 Bonustracks. Das Album ist limitiert auf 300 Stück und durchnummeriert. VÖ: Sommer 2018

Fans von Bands wie Styx, Boston, Rick Mathew, Worral und REO Speedwagon sollten auch Solitary Souls Pub ein Chance geben.

Dannie Damien – Solitary Souls Pub Trackliste:

01.Solitary Souls Pub

02.C’mon ‚N‘ Love Me

03.Everytim

04.The Devil Got Two Tailse

05.Bella

06.9 Lives

07.Cowgirls From The Moon

08.A Different Sky (Amsterdam 2009)

09.Damned Bells Dance

10.Blondes

11.Rock ‚N‘ Roll Nights

12.Glam Anylonger

13.She

14.The Backslide

15.9 Lives – Instrumental – Bonustrack

16.Everytime – Live Unplugged – Bonustrack

