Darkness: veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu „Dawn Of The Dumb“

Die zweite Single vom kommenden Darkness Album Over And Out ist hier! Schaut euch das Lyric Video zu Dawn Of The Dumb an:

Over And Out erscheint am 27.11.2020 bei Massacre Records und ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP in unterschiedlichen Farben sowie als Download & Stream erhältlich und kann hier vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/overandout

Das offizielle Video zu ihrer ersten Single Every Time You Curse Me ist auf https://youtu.be/n7ctuCXkobI verfügbar.

Over And Out wurde von Cornelius Rambadt im Rambado Recordings Studio aufgenommen und gemischt und von Dennis Koehne im DK Studio gemastert. Die Illustration auf dem Coverartwork stammt von Timon Kokott.

Darkness – Over And Out

CD Digipak

1. Every Time You Curse Me

2. Dawn Of The Dumb

3. Over And Out

4. Slave To The Grind

5. Tinkerbell Must Die (Live In Osaka, Japan)

6. Armageddon

7. Faded Pictures (Unplugged)

Ltd. Vinyl LP

Side A

Every Time You Curse Me

Dawn Of The Dumb

Over And Out

Side B

Slave To The Grind

Tinkerbell Must Die (Live In Osaka, Japan)

Armageddon

Faded Pictures (Unplugged)

Darkness live:

16.07.2021 SE Jönköping – Klubb Dissonans

04.06.2021 DE Kirchdorf – Bavarian Battle Open Air

01.07.2021 RU Pereslavl – AZIMUT Hotel

10.09.2021 US New York (NY) – Market Hotel

03.12.2021 DE Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle (Ruhrpott Metal Meeting)

http://www.darkness-thrash.com

https://www.facebook.com/darknessdeathsquad

https://www.instagram.com/darkness_thrashofficial

https://spoti.fi/2QIrFpO