De Mortem Et Diabolum 2020: Bekanntgabe weiterer Bands

In den letzten Wochen haben die De Mortem Et Diabolum-Veranstalter weiteren Zuwachs für das Billing bekannt gegeben. Neben den norwegischen Black Metallern Whoredom Rife werden auch Streams Of Blood, Chaos Invocation, Membaris und Sköhsla im Dezmber in Berlin dabei sein.

Bisher sieht das Billing wie folgt aus:

Schammasch (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) Misþyrming (Iceland)

(Iceland) Whoredom Rife (Norway)

(Norway) Sulphur Aeon (Germany)

(Germany) Winterfylleth (England)

(England) Membaris (Germany)

(Germany) Gaerea (Portugal)

(Portugal) Chaos Invocation (Germany)

(Germany) Streams Of Blood (Germany)

(Germany) Cult Of Erinyes (Belgium)

(Belgium) Horns Of Domination (Germany)

(Germany) Selvans (Italy)

(Italy) Sköhsla (Germany)

Zum ersten Mal wird es zudem ein Warm-Up am 10.12.2020 geben. Dafür sind bislang bestätigt:

Drottinn (Island)

(Island) Regarde Les Hommes Tomber (France)

(France) Praise The Plague (Germany)

Das De Mortem Et Diabolum 2020 findet am 11. und 12.12.2020 im Orwohaus in Berlin statt.