Deaf Rat: überraschen mit einem Cover von Madonnas “Like A Prayer”

Im Juni 2022 werden Deaf Rat als Support Act für die Heavy Metal Ikonen Judas Priest auftreten und das in der weltberühmten Open Air Location Dalhalla in Schweden. Während wir alle darauf warten, das Liveshows dann bald wieder stattfinden, erleichtert uns die Band das Warten mit dem Cover eines echten Klassikers der Pop Geschichte: Madonnas Hit Like A Prayer.

Sänger Frankie Rich dazu: “To make the decision to record a classic hit song that sold millions of copies all over the world may sound like a great idea at first, but it sure comes with a lot of challenges. When you take on a song that has touched so many hearts and souls during so many years, there will be just as many opinions as there will be listeners.”

Like A Prayer erschienen im Jahr 1989, ist bis heute einer von Madonnas bestverkauften und populärsten Songs. Darüber hinaus erklomm er zum Zeitpunkt der ersten Veröffentlichung höchste Positionierungen in den Single Charts, wie #1 (z.B. US, UK) und #2 (z.B. DE, NL) und dazu etliche weitere beachtliche Chartergebnisse weltweit. Auch das Rolling Stone Magazin wählte den Track in seine „Top 500 – die besten Songs aller Zeiten“.

Am wichtigsten ist es den Song zu verstehen. “I always treat other artists‘ creations and work with great respect”, fährt Frankie fort. “It’s important to understand the song and understand the work behind it before you start taking things apart. On a well produced song like this, all details on the recording are there for a reason, and they are all played in a certain way for a reason. The biggest challenge for us was to find a way to create something that sounded like Deaf Rat, while keeping much of the parts that the vocals and instruments play on the original track.

Three years ago, we had somewhat of a dead period with a lot of setbacks during 10 months. The spirit inside the band was not the best. I saw that we needed to focus on something together so I did some demos of cover songs on my own and brought it forward to the rest of the band. Luckily, the rest of the guys grasped on to it and we were able to turn our built up frustration into fuel for creativity in the studio instead. If we had not entered the studio and worked on this song together, chances are big the band would not be around today.”

Deaf Rat veröffentlichten das Album Ban The Light spät im Jahr 2019 über AFM Records und ernteten großartiges Reviews in der Metalpresse. Daraufhin folgte die letzte Single Wihtin The Dead Souls im Oktober 2020. Kurz bevor dann Corona alles lahmlegte, bestätigte die Band noch die Support Show mit Judas Priest und eine 15 Dates umfassende Europatour mit den schwedischen Kumpels und Classic Rockern H.E.A.T.

Der Song ist ab sofort hier verfügbar auf allen Streaming Portale

Deaf Rat sind:

Pat Kramer – Gitarren & Gesang

Max Lander – Gitarren & Gesang

Frankie Rich – Lead Vocals

Folgt Deaf Rat:

www.deafrat.com

www.facebook.com/deafrat