Deathfeast Open Air 2025: gibt finales Line-Up bekannt

Das Deathfeast Open Air – The Most Brutal Festival in Europe – kehrt auch in diesem Jahr wieder zurück und findet vom 21. bis 23. August 2025 statt. Drei Tage voller Jubel, Trubel und Heiterkeit stehen an. Nicht zu vergessen die tollen Death Metal Bands aus aller Welt, die für allerbeste Stimmung sorgen werden.

Time For Metal wird, wie jedes Jahr, natürlich wieder dabei sein und vom Spektakel berichten. An dieser Stelle bereits ein großer Dank an Lukas, Mike und das Orga-Team. Hier kommt ihr zu den Live-Berichten von 2024.

Austragungsort des Deathfeast Open Air 2025, dem Most Brutal Festivals in Europe, ist das Außengelände des JUZ in Andernach. Es vereint in drei Tagen Death Metal, Grindcore, Goregrind, Slam Death Metal und Old School Death Metal.

Die Organisatoren haben heute das finale Line-Up bekannt gegeben. Hier ist es:

– Gorgasm – Brutal Death Metal (USA)

– Cephalotripsy – Slam Death Metal (USA)

– Angelmaker – Deathcore (CAN)

– Brodequin – Brutal Death Metal (USA)

– Pyrexia – Brutal Death Metal (USA)

– Gutalax – Goregrind (CZE)

– Visceral Disgorge – Slam Death Metal (USA)

– Disavowed – Brutal Death Metal (NLD)

– Relics Of Humanity – Brutal Death Metal (BLR)

– Coffin Feeder – Death Metal (BEL)

– Rectal Smegma – Goregrind (NLD)

– To The Grave – Deathcore (AUS)

– Spasm – Goregrind (CZE)

– Viscral – Brutal Death Metal (IDN)

– Embrace Your Punishment – Death Metal (FRA)

– 9Dead – Slamming Death Metal (USA)

– Golem Of Gore – Goregrind (ITA)

– Pighead – Slamming Death Metal (GER)

– Mincing Fury & G.C.O.Q.D. – Grindcore (CZE)

– Necrotic Infibulation – Brutal Death Metal (USA)

– Bösedeath – Brutal Death Metal (GER)

– Vermicular Incubation – Slamming Deathcore (FRA)

– Sucking Leech – Grindcore (GER)

– Spineless Fuckers – Grindcore (CZE)

– Fetor – Death Metal (POL)

– Molested Divinity – Brutal Death Metal (TUR)

– Devour The Fetus – Slam Death Metal (FRA)

– Storm Upon The Masses – Death Metal (BEL)

– Cryogenical Excision – Slam Death Metal (FRA)

– Solar Eruption – Deathcore (FRA)

– Slowly Rotten – Slamming Death Metal (GER)

– Dekathexis – Death Metal (GER)

– Public Grave – Death Metal (GER)

33 Bands aus 13 verschiedenen Ländern. Das Deathfeast Open Air 2025 wird absolut verrückt! Wenn ihr euch eure Tickets noch nicht gesichert habt, ist es jetzt an der Zeit! Die Early Bird Tickets sind bereits restlos ausverkauft! Hier kommt ihr zu den Festivaltickets.