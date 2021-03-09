Debauchery: enthüllen Inhalt des „Monster Metal“ Box Sets

Die Death Metaller Debauchery werden im Mai ein neues Album bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen.

Die Band hat bereits eine erste Single namens Bloodking – mit Gastvocals von Tim „Ripper“ Owens – sowie das dazugehörige Video veröffentlicht.

Nun enthüllen sie auch den Inhalt des streng limitierten Box Sets zum Album:

Neben dem 3-CD Digipak des Albums wird das Box Set auch eine Flagge, einen Patch sowie eine Autogrammkarte beinhalten.

Das kommende Album wird 100% Debauchery Monster Metal mit ordentlich Groove, fetten Riffs, bösen Vocals und den bandtypischen Texten enthalten. Ferner wird die Trinity Of Blood Gods – bestehend aus Debauchery, Balgeroth und Blood God – für die 3-CD Digipak Version des Albums wieder zusammenfinden.

Monster Metal erscheint am 21. Mai bei Massacre Records und wird als 3-CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP in verschiedenen Farben, streng limitiertes Box Set mit exklusivem Inhalt sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein. Hier kann man es bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/monstermetal

Die LP wird auf schwarzem und rotem Vinyl erhältlich sein. Bei EMP gibt es die LP zusätzlich exklusiv auf rot-transparentem Vinyl.

Debauchery – Monster Metal

Pre-order » https://lnk.to/monstermetal

3-CD Digipak



CD 1: Debauchery – Monster Metal

1. Bloodking

2. Skull Mountain

3. Debauchery Warmachine

4. Metal To The Bone

5. Blood God Eternal

6. Hate Kill Murder

7. Monster Metal

8. Debauchery Blood God

9. The Godmachines March To War

10. Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

CD 2: Balgeroth – Böse bis ins Blut

1. Blutgott

2. Die Belagerung von Knochenheim

3. Böse bis ins Blut

4. Hassen Töten Morden

5. Drachenungeheuer

CD 3: Blood God – Metal To The Bone

1. Monster Metal

2. Debauchery Warmachine

3. The Godmachines March To War

4. Blood God Eternal

5. Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

6. Debauchery Blood God

7. Metal To The Bone

Vinyl LP



Side A

Bloodking

Skull Mountain

Debauchery Warmachine

Metal To The Bone

Blood God Eternal

Side B

Hate Kill Murder

Monster Metal

Debauchery Blood God

The Godmachines March To War

Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

Quelle: Massacre Records