Debauchery: veröffentlichen offizielles Video zu „Skull Mountain“

Die Death Metaller Debauchery werden im Mai ein neues Album bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Hier kann man sich ab sofort das offizielle Video zur neuen Single Skull Mountain ansehen:

Das offizielle Video zur vorherigen Single Bloodking – mit Gastvocals von Tim „Ripper“ Owens – ist auf https://youtu.be/bP78hWGJvx4 verfügbar.

Monster Metal beinhaltet 100% Debauchery Monster Metal mit ordentlich Groove, fetten Riffs, bösen Vocals und den bandtypischen Texten. Ferner wird die Trinity Of Blood Gods – bestehend aus Debauchery, Balgeroth und Blood God – für die 3-CD Digipak Version des Albums wieder zusammenfinden.

Monster Metal erscheint am 21. Mai bei Massacre Records und wird als 3-CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP in verschiedenen Farben, streng limitiertes Box Set mit exklusivem Inhalt sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein. Hier kann man es bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/monstermetal

Die LP wird auf schwarzem und rotem Vinyl erhältlich sein. Bei EMP gibt es die LP zusätzlich exklusiv auf rot-transparentem Vinyl.

Debauchery – Monster Metal

Pre-order » https://lnk.to/monstermetal

3-CD Digipak

CD 1: Debauchery – Monster Metal

1. Bloodking

2. Skull Mountain

3. Debauchery Warmachine

4. Metal To The Bone

5. Blood God Eternal

6. Hate Kill Murder

7. Monster Metal

8. Debauchery Blood God

9. The Godmachines March To War

10. Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

CD 2: Balgeroth – Böse Bis Ins Blut

1. Blutgott

2. Die Belagerung von Knochenheim

3. Böse bis ins Blut

4. Hassen Töten Morden

5. Drachenungeheuer

CD 3: Blood God – Metal To The Bone

1. Monster Metal

2. Debauchery Warmachine

3. The Godmachines March To War

4. Blood God Eternal

5. Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

6. Debauchery Blood God

7. Metal To The Bone

Vinyl LP



Side A

Bloodking

Skull Mountain

Debauchery Warmachine

Metal To The Bone

Blood God Eternal

Side B

Hate Kill Murder

Monster Metal

Debauchery Blood God

The Godmachines March To War

Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

Death Metal / German Metal / Hard Rock

3-CD Digipak • Ltd. Vinyl LP • Ltd. Box Set • Digital

Release: 21/05/2021

Quelle: Massacre Records