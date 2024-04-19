Defences: haben neue Single/Video „The Curse“ veröffentlicht

Nachdem die aufstrebende Britische Alternative Metal Band Defences in Eigenregie bereits mehrere Millionen Streams erzielen konnte, geht der Fünfer aus Hertfordshire-UK nun den nächsten Schritt im Business und hat frisch beim Hannoveraner Label Long Branch Records unterschrieben.

Mit The Curse legen Defences gleich eine beeindruckende Label-Debüt Single vor, die das vorhandene Potenzial der Band unterstreicht.

“The Curse is a song about feeling like the universe is against you, trying to sabotage your every endeavour despite your best efforts to achieve something“, erzählt Frontfrau Cherry Duesbury. “The feeling of being just a little too late, or pipped to the post, and having to start over again. To demonstrate this, it references the individual struggles of trying to be creative in an oversaturated industry, focusing on the internal fortitude required to not only persevere but to enjoy creativity for its own sake. By making these fears and inadequacies into a character, we wanted to show how powerful this feeling of being Cursed can seem, and the importance of recognising and accepting it as part of yourself.“

Sängerin Cherry Duesbury über den Videodreh zu The Curse:

„The video shoot was really fun – it was the first time Shadow Cherry was on set for anything. She’s an idea I’ve had in my head for some time, so it felt quite surreal to have her come to fruition in front of the camera. A really liberating side of me comes out when I’m made up like that, which I think we’ve started to capture in this video.

It was an exciting shoot for us; we hadn’t shot a music video for a couple of years. It was our first official shoot with Owen on bass, and Will on keys, and we were all stoked to finally bring the ideas we’d been working on to life!

We used more props and cool visual elements for this video than I think we ever had before. So many candles, which I really enjoyed! I always have candles lit at home. We’re really leaning into the witchy aesthetic for this era, which is right up my street. I was sat in a circle of them for one of the shots, it felt like I was having a seance, I loved it!“

Defences haben zahlreiche UK-Touren mit ausverkauften Headline-Shows absolviert, ganz zu schweigen von den Festivalauftritten beim Download, Takedown, Turbulence oder Burn It Down Festival. Durch regelmäßiges Touren und die Pflege ihrer treuen Online-Community (#TheHeart Fanpage), bleiben Defences mit ihrer stetig wachsenden Fangemeinde eng verbunden. Man kann gespannt sein wo die Reise der Band hingehen wird.

Line Up:

Cherry Duesbury – Gesang

William Young – Keyboards, Gesang

Calum Wilmot – Gitarre

Owen Hughes-Holland – Bass

Kyle Parke – Schlagzeug

Facebook

Instagram

Website