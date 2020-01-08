Drudensang: unterschreiben bei Folter Records

Die deutschen Black Metaller Drudensang haben beim Berliner Szene-Label Folter Records eine neue Heimat gefunden. Details zu einer ersten Veröffentlichung gibt es noch nicht, aber weitere Informationen sollen zeitnah folgen. Das offizielle Statement:

„Following winter solstice, the twelve nights closing and the wild hunt disappearing, once again a new cycle has begun. During the last of these magical nights an unholy alliance was forged: Drudensang and Folter Records will henceforth join forces to further spread otherworldly words!

Hailing from ancient woods and mountains of the Bavarian forest, Drudensang evoke the powers of Perchta, Krampus and the nightside in the spirit of the hunter with their unearthly creations.

A new outburst of Bavarian witchcraft is approaching!“

Drudensang Line-Up:

Krámpn – Vocals, Bass

Roga – Guitars

Dragg – Bass

Goatruler – Drums

Henker – Keys

