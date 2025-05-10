Dvne: veröffentlichen ihr neues Live-Album „Live At The Biscuit Factory“

Das schottische progressive Post-Metal-Kollektiv Dvne hat nun Live At The Biscuit Factory veröffentlicht, das ab sofort digital über Metal Blade Records erhältlich ist.
Ihr könnt die gesamten Live-Sessions von Live At The Biscuit Factory hier streamen:
Nach der erfolgreichen Veröffentlichung ihres dritten Albums, Voidkind, im Jahr 2024, gefolgt von umfangreichen Tourneen durch ganz Europa, entschlossen sich Dvne, die Live-Energie einiger Songs von Voidkind in einem einzigartigen Setting festzuhalten.
Die Band kommentiert: „With this live session, we wanted to create something that felt intimate and real.“ Dvne fügen ergänzend hinzu: „We picked some of our favorite tracks from Voidkind and set things up to reflect the atmosphere of our rehearsals. It’s a glimpse into how we come together as a band, and it’s clear from the performance just how much these songs and playing them together mean to us.“
Live At The Biscuit Factory – Trackliste:
1. Eleonora
2. Sarmatae
3. Abode Of The Perfect Soul
4. Cobalt Sun Necropolis
Dvne haben letzte Woche eine einmonatige Europatournee gestartet. Auf die Tournee folgen mehrere Festival-Termine. Alle weiteren Termine findet ihr hier.
Dvne online:
https://www.metalblade.com/dvne
https://www.facebook.com/DvneUK
https://www.instagram.com/dvne_uk