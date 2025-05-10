Dvne: veröffentlichen ihr neues Live-Album „Live At The Biscuit Factory“

Das schottische progressive Post-Metal-Kollektiv Dvne hat nun Live At The Biscuit Factory veröffentlicht, das ab sofort digital über Metal Blade Records erhältlich ist.

Ihr könnt die gesamten Live-Sessions von Live At The Biscuit Factory hier streamen:

Nach der erfolgreichen Veröffentlichung ihres dritten Albums, Voidkind, im Jahr 2024, gefolgt von umfangreichen Tourneen durch ganz Europa, entschlossen sich Dvne, die Live-Energie einiger Songs von Voidkind in einem einzigartigen Setting festzuhalten.

Die Band kommentiert: „With this live session, we wanted to create something that felt intimate and real.“ Dvne fügen ergänzend hinzu: „We picked some of our favorite tracks from Voidkind and set things up to reflect the atmosphere of our rehearsals. It’s a glimpse into how we come together as a band, and it’s clear from the performance just how much these songs and playing them together mean to us.“

Live At The Biscuit Factory – Trackliste:

1. Eleonora

2. Sarmatae

3. Abode Of The Perfect Soul

4. Cobalt Sun Necropolis

Dvne haben letzte Woche eine einmonatige Europatournee gestartet. Auf die Tournee folgen mehrere Festival-Termine. Alle weiteren Termine findet ihr hier.

