Edge Of Sanity & Nightingale: kündigen das vierte Kapitel ihrer Katalog-Neuauflagen an

Das vierte Kapitel der umfassenden Wiederveröffentlichungskampagne für die legendären und wegweisenden Death-Metaller Edge Of Sanity sowie die vielseitige Prog/Hardrock-Band Nightingale, die beide von dem schwedischen Sänger, Multiinstrumentalisten und angesehenen Metal-Produzenten Dan Swanö (unter anderem Opeth, Katatonia, Dissection) geleitet wurden, wurde nun angekündigt und wird bald weltweit über Century Media Records und InsideOutMusic veröffentlicht.

Dieses finale vierte Kapitel beginnt am 5. Dezember 2025 mit vollständig remasterten Wiederveröffentlichungen von Edge Of Sanitys Unorthodox (via Century Media Records) sowie Nightingales White Darkness (via InsideOutMusic).

Edge Of Sanity – Unorthodox (Remaster 2025)

– Limited Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (inkl. der kompletten Session mit 15 Titeln auf der 1. CD und einem brandneuen Remix mit 12 Titeln auf der 2. CD)

– Transparente magentafarbene LP (180 g, 12 Titel)

– Digitales Album (Remaster, 15 Titel)

– Digitales Album (Remix, 12 Titel)

Hinweis: Das bahnbrechende zweite Death-Metal-Album von 1992.

Nightingale – White Darkness (Remaster 2025)

– Limited Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (inkl. insgesamt 22 Bonustiteln)

– Weiße LP (180 g, 10 Titel)

– Digitales Album (Remaster, 10 Titel)

Hinweis: Das sechste Album von 2007, erstmals auf Vinyl erhältlich.

Dan Swanö meldete sich mit folgenden Kommentaren zu diesen beiden neu angekündigten Neuauflagen:

„Unorthodox is my favorite Edge Of Sanity album and therefore the one I looked forward to remix and remaster the most. The reel-to-reel master tapes with the multi-track recordings from Montezuma were baked and transferred by Christian Moos (R.I.P.) and all of the reel-to-reel master tapes of Rex Gisslén’s original mix were baked and transferred by Eroc. When I started to work on the remaster it became clear that Peter In de Betou did an incredible mastering job to make this album sound so cohesive the first time around. The mixes differ much from track to track and you can hear us running out of time throughout the album. After Afterlife, Incipience To The Butchery and When All Is Said have a much clearer sound since we spent a lot of time on those, but we had to go for a more savage approach to be able to get the album mixed in time and that has bugged me a lot over the years. The remaster was no easy feat, but after a while I got all the tracks to sound the way I wanted to, using the tone and vibe of Enigma as the guiding light. The LP master is of course made from the 24 bit/96kHz files and the remaster and the remix are available for streaming and downloads as 24 bit/96Khz as well. I started experimenting with the remix many years ago and tried to take it many different directions, but it soon became clear that it had to sound very similar to the original mix, only more defined and with a bit more of Anders Lindberg’s bass cutting through the mix. I had this vision that if someone heard the remix in a pair of speakers they never had heard the album in before, they should not hear that it is a remix. Well, maybe with the exception of Everlasting that now has the same guitar sound like the rest of the songs. One of the four master tapes could not be found, even though three different teams searched the Black Mark tape storage room, so A Curfew For The Damned, Requiscon By Pace and the two CD bonus tracks The Day Of Maturity and Beyond The Unknown could not be remixed. The 1991 re-recording of Human Aberration was added to the remix track list along with Anders Måreby’s amazing 2025 re-recording of Requiscon By Pace (That now also has the correct title Requiescat In Pace). The album’s front and back cover artwork by Bart Meganck were scanned from the original artwork and the font used on the original (rather than the questionable choice on the previous re-issues…) was used again. The CD booklet has a lot of previously unseen photos that were also found at the Black Mark HQ. All photos used in the layout from the LP and the CD have been scanned from the original source. All in all, this is exactly what I hoped the reissue of Unorthodox would be.“

„So great that this awesome album gets a proper release. I had a blast remastering this album and I actually rediscovered the album completely for myself in the process! The original mix sounds good but now it sounds even better, with a bit more warmth to the sound. At one point I thought I could remix this album, but my back-up methods back in 2006 were nothing like they are now, and none of the songs could be recovered in full. But that doesn’t mean that there are no bonus tracks… The CD version is packed with cool extras including a lot of rough mixes that I didn’t even know existed until my brother searched his digital vault for goodies! There are seven of Dag’s original versions of the album tracks dating back all the way to 1983. Then there are demos of the album songs, a demo of a track that never made it onto the album and the 2025 version of the title track featuring Dag on lead vocals for a whole song, for the first time ever on a Nightingale track. The album cover is slightly updated with an added logo and title. The CD booklet has lots of previously unseen photos and there’s an insane amount of information about the songs in the booklet as well.“

Seid gespant auf weitere Neuigkeiten zu den verbleibenden Titeln dieses letzten Kapitels des Katalogs, das Anfang 2026 erscheint …