Enforced: neues Album „War Remains“ erscheint am 28.04.2023

Am 28.04.2023 werden Enforced, aus Richmond, Virginia ihr drittes Album War Remains (32 Minuten schnörkelloser In Your FaceThrash!) über Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf das Album bietet die neue Single Ultra-Violence, die ab sofort hier angehört werden kann:

Knox Colby (Sänger) : “ War Remains is a scathing perception of the modern crumbling world. Humanity seems imprisoned by its violent and chaotic nature; boiling over and doubling down on its own ignorance. The album contemplates and reflects upon the blight with cyclical themes rotating through the songs. It’s a hammer hitting a raw nerve. We didn’t overthink anything. It’s all very straight forward, no bells and whistles production-wise. It’s almost ten minutes shorter than our last record and packs ten times more of a punch.“



Will Wagstaff (Gitarre) ergänzt: „This record (War Remains) is furious. If you aren’t in the mood to circle pit, head bang, disrupt the neighbors, etc. don’t put this thing on. From the second the needle touches the record, you are in for about 32 minutes of a non-stop, no frills, indiscriminate ass kicking. Toss out the samples, ambiance, and nonsense. All we need are JCM800s and some V30s to deliver inexorable riffage.“

Nach dem Ausbruch der Pandemie bahnten sich Enforced einen Weg durch Nordamerika und Europa und teilten sich die Bühnen mit Bands wie Obituary, Municipal Waste und Exhumed sowie mit Festivals wie dem Maryland Deathfest und dem französischen Hellfest. Mit dieser Erfahrung im Rücken setzten Enforced mit ihrer Power-of-the-riff-wreck-your-neck-Version vom klassischen Thrash und Crossover-Hardcore neue Maßstäbe.



In Zusammenarbeit mit dem in Richmond ansässigen Produzenten Ricky Olson und mit Unterstützung von Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Kreator) hat die Band ihre extreme Aggression, die sie seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2016 an den Tag gelegt hat, voll und ganz entfaltet. War Remains ist 100% der Sound von Enforced, die sich damit auf die nächste Stufe heben: ein Klassiker mit Ecken und Kanten.