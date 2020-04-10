Enterprise Earth: veröffentlichen neues Video zu “Scars Of The Past”

Enterprise Earth – Scars of The Past

Scars Of The Past ist das fünfte Musikvideo, welches die Band zum Album Luciferous veröffentlicht.

Die Band sagt folgendes zum Song:

„Scars Of The Past is reflection. The pain of our past mistakes, haunting with a shadow of fear that the pain animates across the bare walls of the present moment. The meaning it holds is an anthem to recovery. Letting go of the pain and recognizing that the pain we experienced is what made us stronger. It’s a part of who we are. This video was taken at a sold-out show in Atlanta, Georgia. It was able to capture what the song and metal as a whole stands for. Letting go of the past and living life to the fullest in the present moment. If we could turn back time, we would do it again.“

Sänger Dan Watson fügt hinzu: „After following our natural progressions as musicians and as people Luciferous came to life. It’s our strongest, most mature release to date and signifies a rebirth while retaining all of the elements of our past. We’re extremely proud of this release and can’t wait to unleash it upon the world.„