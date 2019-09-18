Entrails: veröffentlichen neue Single „The Pyre“

Am 11. Oktober werden Entrails endlich ihr neues Album Rise Of The Reaper via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Einen neuerlichen Vorgeschmack auf das Album bietet die zweite Single The Pyre, diese könnt ihr euch hier anhören.

Die erste Single Crawl In Your Guts könnt ihr euch nach wie vor hier reinziehen: metalblade.com/entrails – dort könnt ihr Rise Of The Reaper auch in den folgenden Formaten vorbestellen:

– jewelcase-CD

– limited edition digipak CD (EU exclusive)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– clear orange/purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– beige/red marbled (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– orange/black w/ red/yellow/white splatter vinyl (EU webstore exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– opaque red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available!

Entrails haben sich 1990/91 mit dem Ziel gegründet, der Stockholmer Death Metal Szene zu folgen und damit Bands wie Dismember, Entombed oder Grave, welche dem berühmten Death Metal Sound der Szene um Produzent Tomas Skogsberg und seinem Sunlight Studio zu Weltruhm verholfen haben.

Das Cover und Layout zu Rise Of The Reaper wurde von Marc von Art Wars Media Design angefertigt, während Dan Swanö gewohnt souverän für Mix und Master verantwortlich zeichnet. Dan hat die massive wall-of-sound zurückgebracht, für welche Entrails legendär ist.

Die Fans können einen weiteren Klassiker der Band erwarten, mit Livedates in diesem Jahr und darüber hinaus!

Rise Of The Reaper Tracklist:

1. Rise of the Reaper (Intro)

2. For Hell

3. Miscreation

4. The Pyre

5. In the Shape of the Dead

6. Gravekeeper

7. Destination Death

8. Destruction

9. Crawl in Your Guts

10. For Whom the Head Rolls

11. Evils of the Night

12. Cathedral of Pain

13. The End (Outro)

Entrails Tourdaten:

Oct. 11-13 – Scandinavia Deathfest, Kraken/ Slaktkyrkan – Stockholm, Sweden

Jan. 17 – 2 Years Under the Sign of the Black Serpent, @ Matrix – Bochum, Germany

Jan. 18 – Drachten Deathfest. Drachten Poppodium – Iduna, Netherlands

Jan. 19 – Bambi Galore/Königsaal – Hamburg, Germany

Feb. 22 – Death Metal Birthday, Hypothalamus – Rheine, Germany

Entrails Line-Up:

Jimmy Lundqvist – guitars

Pontus Samuelsson – vocals/bass

Markus Svensson – guitars

Arvid Borg – drums

Entrails online:

https://www.facebook.com/Entrails666

