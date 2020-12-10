Every Time I Die: melden sich mit zwei neuen Songs zurück

Die Hardcore-Institution Every Time I Die meldet sich mit zwei brandneuen Songs zurück!

A Colossal Wreck und Desperate Pleasures wurden von Will Putney (Body Count, Kublai Khan, The Ghost Inside) produziert und bieten einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf das geplante Studioalbum der Band aus Buffalo.

Sänger Keith Buckley kommentiert die Tracks wie folgt:

„(The tracks are) two sides of the same reactionary coin. While Colossal Wreck looks around at the current state of the world and says ‘life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive’ and, Desperate Pleasures takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before. It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice. That said, I’m not sure which is worse, bein-g a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humor.”

Am 19. Dezember ab 23 Uhr (CET) absolviert das Quintett zudem ein Livestream-Event unter dem Titel Every Time I Die’s Online Telethon Extravaganza. Tickets sind HIER erhältlich.

Every Time I Die gründeten sich 1998 und veröffentlichten seither acht Alben. Der letzte Longplayer Low Teens erschien 2016 auf Epitaph und platzierte sich hierzulande auf Rang 80 der Album-Charts.

Every Time I Die sind:

Keith Buckley – Vocals

Jordan Buckley – Guitar

Andy Williams – Guitar

Steve Micciche – Bass

Clayton Holyoak – Drums

Quelle: Starkult Promotion