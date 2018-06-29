FALLING IN REVERSE begeistern seit jeher ihre Fans mit unvorhersehbaren Wendungen. Anfang des Jahres veröffentlichte die Band die Single „Losing My Mind“ und heimste nicht nur mit dem Song an sich, sondern besonders auch durch das futuristische Video den nächsten Erfolg ein – seit Release kommt der Track auf fast sieben Millionen Views und drei Millionen Streams.

Jetzt erzählen FALLING IN REVERSE die Geschichte weiter und zeigen den Nachfolger „Losing My Life„.

„Losing My Life„-Musikvideo

Sänger Ronnie Radke:

„‚Losing My Life‘ is the continuation of where ‚Losing My Mind‘ ended. It’s the dichotomies and ironic parallels between self-reflection and the self-destructive nature that we as humans face on a daily basis in modern times. Whether it be constant judgments from our peers, not being good enough, to not knowing who to trust, I’ve come to the realization that we are all the same at our core. Yet, ironically, we project our fears in the form of hate onto each other.

Bouncing between dimensions, as the video portrays, there are two of me that are polar opposites of each other: one trying to prove to the world he is good enough, and the other trying to stop him from it. He ultimately kills his ‚reflection‘ — the mirrored entity negating his progress by inter-dimensional time travel— only to find that the other version of ‚him‘ he kills comes back to life, regenerating the feelings again. It’s my analogy of the cyclical battle we all face on a day to day basis. However, this underlying message can be translated in many different ways. It’s all in the eyes and ears of the beholder.“

„Losing My Life“ ist hier erhältlich.

Das aktuelle Album „Coming Home“ erschien am 7. April 2017 via Epitaph/Indigo.

Musikvideos:

„Superhero“

„Coming Home“

„Fuck You And All Your Friends“

Weitere Informationen:

www.fallinginreverse.com

www.facebook.com/fallinginreverseofficial

Kommentare

Kommentare