Feanor: veröffentlichen „Rise Of The Dragon“

Das internationale True Metal Fünfergespann Feanor wird am 23.04.2021 ein neues Album namens Power Of The Chosen One bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Heute ist endlich die erste Single vom kommenden Album erschienen – und sie hat noch ein Official Video mit im Gepäck!

Schaut euch das Video zu Rise Of The Dragon hier an:

Power Of The Chosen One wurde von Gustavo Feanor Acosta und Sebastian Manta im 448 Studio gemischt und gemastert und enthält zehn Songs.

Hier kann man das Album vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/powerofthechosenone

Feanor – Power Of The Chosen One

1. Rise Of The Dragon

2. Power Of The Chosen One

3. This You Can Trust

4. Metal Land

5. Hell Is Waiting

6. Together Forever

7. Bringer Of Pain

8. Lost In Battle

9. Fighting For A Dream

10. The Return Of The Metal King (The Odyssey In 9 Parts)

