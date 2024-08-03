Filth Is Eternal: veröffentlichen Cover des Hole-Klassikers „Violet“

Die aus Seattle stammende Band Filth Is Eternal hat eine Coverversion des bahnbrechenden Songs Violet von Hole veröffentlicht. Die neue Version steht der Leidenschaft des Originals in nichts nach und fügt dem Track eine zusätzliche Ebene der Intensität hinzu, die durch die markanten Vocals von Frontfrau Lis D’Angelo noch verstärkt wird.

D’Angelo sagt dazu: „We have always loved Hole, and Violet was a song several of us were interested in covering. Love herself has always been fearless and uncompromising. The lyrics suggest resentment, violence, and the sexual exploitation of a person under the guise of romance. As the track moves forward, she harnesses her frustrations, finds a way to gain control, to break through, and does so with raw energy and power. It’s a song many can relate to, and we can sum it all up with the track, between the lyrics and the arrangement, is fucking brilliant and inspiring and an energy we wanted to tap into.”

Violet ist die erste Veröffentlichung seit dem hochgelobten Album Find Out von Filth Is Eternal, das im letzten Herbst erschienen ist. Das Album unterstreicht die tief verwurzelte Aufmerksamkeit der Band für das Songwriting und sprüht nur so vor frischen Ideen.