Firewind: feiern die Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums mit Video zum Titeltrack „Stand United“

Während die Hardrock- / Power Metal-Titanen Firewind gerade eine ausgedehnte Europatournee mit Masterplan gestartet haben, veröffentlichen sie endlich ihr neues, von der Kritik hochgelobtes Studioalbum Stand United! Das Album ist ab sofort auf AFM Records erhältlich und kann als CD, LP, Vinyl, in digitalen Formaten und im Bundle mit einer Autogrammkarte, einem Firewind-Aufnäher und einem Ticket für die aktuelle Europatournee der Band mit Masterplan erworben werden (für jeden Kauf eines Ticket-Bundles erhalten die Fans außerdem die Chance, ein Meet& Greet zu gewinnen). Bestellt Stand United hier: https://firewind.bfan.link/stand-united

Seht euch den atemberaubenden neuen Firewind-Videoclip zu Stand United hier an:

„We’re extremely happy to finally release our 10th studio album! To celebrate, we present you another video, this time for the title track.“ kommentiert Gus G. „We collaborated with Grupa13 from Poland for the video of Stand United and we hope you’ll love this as much as we do.“

„The video story is inspired by many sci-if movies that we know for long time, yet feels more relevant today than ever – humans vs machines. Will AI take over? Humanity must stand united.“

„Pick up the new album and come see us on tour!“

Um ihr neues Album gebührend zu feiern, und während sie derzeit mit Masterplan unterwegs sind, werden Firewind in diesem Frühjahr auch in die USA und Kanada, nach Großbritannien sowie nach Japan zurückkehren! Tickets und VIP-Pakete sind erhältlich unter: https://bnds.us/663bll

Mehr Infos zu Firewind (inkl. Tourdaten Masters Of Fire Tour 2024 || Firewind & Masterplan) und ihrem neuen Album Stand United findet ihr hier:

Weitere Firewind-Tourtermine für 2024 sind hier aufgelistet:

UK-Termin:

30.03 🇬🇧 – London, Underworld

(w/ Special Guest: Fury)

Firewind – Stand United In America 2024

w/ Special Guests: Edge Of Paradise & Immortal Guardian

04.11 🇺🇸 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

04.12 🇺🇸 Manchester, NH – Angel City Music Hall

04.13 🇺🇸 Reading, PA – Reverb

04.14 🇺🇸 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

04.15 🇨🇦 Toronto, ON – Ground Control

04.16 🇺🇸 Westland, MI – Token Lounge

04.17 🇺🇸 Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theatre

04.19 🇺🇸 Springfield, IL – Danenberger Family Vineyards

04.20 🇺🇸 Peoria, IL – Revival Music Hall

04.21 🇺🇸 Joliet, IL – The Forge

04.23 🇺🇸 Denver, CO – HQ

04.25 🇺🇸 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

04.26 🇺🇸 Anaheim, CA – Parish @ House of Blues

04.27 🇺🇸 W. Hollywood, CA – Whisky A GoGo

04.28 🇺🇸 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

05.01 🇺🇸 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live

05.02 🇺🇸 Dallas, TX – Sundown @ Granada

05.03 🇺🇸 San Antonio, TX – Rolling Oaks Events Center

05.04 🇺🇸 Eagle Pass, TX – Cooters Pub

05.06 🇺🇸 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Japan-Termine:

15.05 🇯🇵 Tokyo – Shibuya Club Quattro

16.05 🇯🇵 Osaka – Club Quattro

Firewind sind:

Gus G. – Gitarre

Herbie Langhans – Gesang

Petros Christo – Bass

Jo Nunez – Drums

