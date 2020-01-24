Fit For An Autopsy: veröffentlichen brandneues Video zu ‚Warfare‘ vor dem Start ihrer Europa Tour

Diesen Samstag wird das New Jerseyer Sextett Fit For An Autopsy ihre 28 Shows lange Europa als Support von Thy Art Is Murder, zusammen mit Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil und I Am starten. Zur Feier dieses Anlasses präsentiert die Band ein brandneues Musik Video zu ihrem Track Warfare, von ihrem neuen Album The Sea Of Tragic Beasts, das letzten Oktober weltweit über Nuclear Blast Records und Human Warfare (AUS) erschienen ist. Seht euch das neue Video hier an:

Holt euch The Sea Of Tragic Beasts jetzt hier: http://www.nuclearblast.com/ffaa-tsotb

Bestellt digital euch das Album digital hier: http://nblast.de/FitForAnAutopsyPreSave

Hört euch diese und weitere Tracks in den NB-New Releases-Playlists an:

http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases

Die Tickets für die Europa Tour sind für einige Shows schon fast ausverkauft, also holt euch schnell noch eure Tickets! Die Tourdaten sind folgende:

Fit For An Autopsy

Supporting Thy Art Is Murder

+ Carnifex

+ Rivers Of Nihil

+ I Am

presented by Metal Hammer & Impericon

Human Target – EU/UK Tour 2020

w/ Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil (New), I Am

25.01. B Antwerp – Kavka Zappa

26.01. UK Manchester – Academy 2

27.01. UK Glasgow – The Garage

28.01. UK Leeds – Stylus

29.01. UK Bristol – SWX

30.01. UK London – Electric Brixton

31.01. UK Birmingham – O2 Institute

01.02. NL Tilburg – 013

02.02. F Paris – Cabaret Sauvage

04.02. E Madrid – Sala Mon Live

05.02. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz

06.02. F Lyon – Le Transbordeur

07.02. CH Pratteln – Z7

08.02. D Munich – Backstage

09.02. I Segrate (MI) – Circolo Magnolia

10.02. SLO Ljubljana – Kino Šiška

11.02. A Vienna – Szene

12.02. H Budapest – Barba Negra

13.02. CZ Prague – MeetFactory

14.02. PL Warsaw – Proxima

15.02. D Berlin – Festsaal Kreuzberg

16.02. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio

17.02. S Gothenburg – Trädgår’n

18.02. S Stockholm – Slaktkyrkan

20.02. D Hamburg – Gruenspan

21.02. D Leipzig – Felsenkeller

22.02. D Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle

23.02. D Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

Vor Kurzem hat die Band ein Reihe von Shows in Nordamerika Tourdaten bekanntgegeben, erneut als Support von Thy Art Is Murder. Ihre Labelkollegen Aversions Crown und Une Misère werden ebenfalls dabei sein, zusammen mit Enterprise Earth und Extinction Ad.

Bestätigte Tourdaten für die Thy Art Is Murder Nord Amerika Tour 2020 sind folgende:

12.03 Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts *

13.03 Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage*

14.03 Richmond – Canal Club*

15.03 Charlotte – Amos Southend*

17.03 West Palm Beach – The Kelsey Theater*

18.03 Tampa – The Orpheum*

19.03 Atlanta – The Masquerade*

20.03 New Orleans – One Eyed Jacks*

21.03 Houston – The Secret Group*

22.03 Dallas – Gas Monkey Bar N‘ Grill*

23.03 San Antonio – Paper Tiger*

25.03 Mesa – Club Red*

26.03 San Diego – SOMA Sidestage*

27.03 Los Angeles – 1720*

28.03 San Jose – The Ritz (San Jose)*

30.03 Seattle – El Corazon*

31.03 Portland – Hawthorne Theater*

01.04 Vancouver – Rickshaw Theatre*

03.04 Edmonton – The Starlite Room*

04.04 Calgary – Dickens Pub*

06.04 Salt Lake City – The Greek Station ^

07.04 Denver – The Oriental Theater^

08.04 Lawrence – The Bottleneck^

09.04 St. Louis – The Ready Room^

10.04 Chicago – Reggie’s Rock Club^

11.04 Detroit – St. Andrew’s Hall^

12.04 Toronto – The Opera House^

13.04 Montreal – Theatre Fairmount^

14.04 New York – The Gramercy Theatre^

15.04 Worcester – The Palladium^

* – Mit Une Misère

^ – Mit Extinction Ad

The Sea Of Tragic Beasts wurde erneut von Produzent/ Gitarrist Will Putney in den Graphic Nature Studios in NJ gemischt und gemastert. Das Artwork stammt von Adam Burke.

Mehr zu The Sea Of Tragic Beasts:

Mirrors Offizielles Musikvideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLT81QYpTzw

The Sea Of Tragic Beasts Offizielles Musikvideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5_LHJOKNXs

Shepherd Official Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NBFLRcmJ5o

Trailer #1 – Über Mirrors: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgKH5GamdMg

Trailer #2 – Über The Sea Of Tragic Beasts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLjJeGrkg0U

The Sea Of Tragic Beasts – Tracklist:

01. The Sea Of Tragic Beasts

02. No Man Is Without Fear

03. Shepherd

04. Your Pain Is Mine

05. Mirrors

06. Unloved

07. Mourn

08. Warfare

09. Birds Of Prey

10. Napalm Dreams

Fit For An Autopsy sind:

Joseph Badolato – Gesang

Patrick Sheridan – Gitarre

Timothy Howley – Gitarre

Will Putney – Gitarre

Peter Blue Spinazola – Bass

Josean Orta Martinez – Schlagzeug

Weitere Infos:

www.facebook.de/fitforanautopsyofficial

www.instagram.com/fitforanautopsy

www.twitter.com/fitforanautopsy

www.youtube.com/fitforanautopsy

www.nuclearblast.de/fitforanautopsy