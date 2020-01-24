Fit For An Autopsy: veröffentlichen brandneues Video zu ‚Warfare‘ vor dem Start ihrer Europa Tour

Diesen Samstag wird das New Jerseyer Sextett Fit For An Autopsy ihre 28 Shows lange Europa als Support von Thy Art Is Murder, zusammen mit Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil und I Am starten. Zur Feier dieses Anlasses präsentiert die Band ein brandneues Musik Video zu ihrem Track Warfare, von ihrem neuen Album The Sea Of Tragic Beasts, das letzten Oktober weltweit über Nuclear Blast Records und Human Warfare (AUS) erschienen ist. Seht euch das neue Video hier an:
Holt euch The Sea Of Tragic Beasts jetzt hier: http://www.nuclearblast.com/ffaa-tsotb
Bestellt digital euch das Album digital hier: http://nblast.de/FitForAnAutopsyPreSave
Hört euch diese und weitere Tracks in den NB-New Releases-Playlists an:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases
Die Tickets für die Europa Tour sind für einige Shows schon fast ausverkauft, also holt euch schnell noch eure Tickets! Die Tourdaten sind folgende:
Fit For An Autopsy
Supporting Thy Art Is Murder
+ Carnifex
+ Rivers Of Nihil
+ I Am
presented by Metal Hammer & Impericon
Human Target – EU/UK Tour 2020
w/ Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Rivers Of Nihil (New), I Am
25.01. B Antwerp – Kavka Zappa
26.01. UK Manchester – Academy 2
27.01. UK Glasgow – The Garage
28.01. UK Leeds – Stylus
29.01. UK Bristol – SWX
30.01. UK London – Electric Brixton
31.01. UK Birmingham – O2 Institute
01.02. NL Tilburg – 013
02.02. F Paris – Cabaret Sauvage
04.02. E Madrid – Sala Mon Live
05.02. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz
06.02. F Lyon – Le Transbordeur
07.02. CH Pratteln – Z7
08.02. D Munich – Backstage
09.02. I Segrate (MI) – Circolo Magnolia
10.02. SLO Ljubljana – Kino Šiška
11.02. A Vienna – Szene
12.02. H Budapest – Barba Negra
13.02. CZ Prague – MeetFactory
14.02. PL Warsaw – Proxima
15.02. D Berlin – Festsaal Kreuzberg
16.02. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio
17.02. S Gothenburg – Trädgår’n
18.02. S Stockholm – Slaktkyrkan
20.02. D Hamburg – Gruenspan
21.02. D Leipzig – Felsenkeller
22.02. D Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle
23.02. D Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
Vor Kurzem hat die Band ein Reihe von Shows in Nordamerika Tourdaten bekanntgegeben, erneut als Support von Thy Art Is Murder. Ihre Labelkollegen Aversions Crown und Une Misère werden ebenfalls dabei sein, zusammen mit Enterprise Earth und Extinction Ad.
Bestätigte Tourdaten für die Thy Art Is Murder Nord Amerika Tour 2020 sind folgende:
12.03 Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts *
13.03 Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage*
14.03 Richmond – Canal Club*
15.03 Charlotte – Amos Southend*
17.03 West Palm Beach – The Kelsey Theater*
18.03 Tampa – The Orpheum*
19.03 Atlanta – The Masquerade*
20.03 New Orleans – One Eyed Jacks*
21.03 Houston – The Secret Group*
22.03 Dallas – Gas Monkey Bar N‘ Grill*
23.03 San Antonio – Paper Tiger*
25.03 Mesa – Club Red*
26.03 San Diego – SOMA Sidestage*
27.03 Los Angeles – 1720*
28.03 San Jose – The Ritz (San Jose)*
30.03 Seattle – El Corazon*
31.03 Portland – Hawthorne Theater*
01.04 Vancouver – Rickshaw Theatre*
03.04 Edmonton – The Starlite Room*
04.04 Calgary – Dickens Pub*
06.04 Salt Lake City – The Greek Station ^
07.04 Denver – The Oriental Theater^
08.04 Lawrence – The Bottleneck^
09.04 St. Louis – The Ready Room^
10.04 Chicago – Reggie’s Rock Club^
11.04 Detroit – St. Andrew’s Hall^
12.04 Toronto – The Opera House^
13.04 Montreal – Theatre Fairmount^
14.04 New York – The Gramercy Theatre^
15.04 Worcester – The Palladium^
* – Mit Une Misère
^ – Mit Extinction Ad
The Sea Of Tragic Beasts wurde erneut von Produzent/ Gitarrist Will Putney in den Graphic Nature Studios in NJ gemischt und gemastert. Das Artwork stammt von Adam Burke.
Mehr zu The Sea Of Tragic Beasts:
Mirrors Offizielles Musikvideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLT81QYpTzw
The Sea Of Tragic Beasts Offizielles Musikvideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5_LHJOKNXs
Shepherd Official Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NBFLRcmJ5o
Trailer #1 – Über Mirrors: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgKH5GamdMg
Trailer #2 – Über The Sea Of Tragic Beasts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLjJeGrkg0U
The Sea Of Tragic Beasts – Tracklist:
01. The Sea Of Tragic Beasts
02. No Man Is Without Fear
03. Shepherd
04. Your Pain Is Mine
05. Mirrors
06. Unloved
07. Mourn
08. Warfare
09. Birds Of Prey
10. Napalm Dreams
Fit For An Autopsy sind:
Joseph Badolato – Gesang
Patrick Sheridan – Gitarre
Timothy Howley – Gitarre
Will Putney – Gitarre
Peter Blue Spinazola – Bass
Josean Orta Martinez – Schlagzeug
Weitere Infos:
www.facebook.de/fitforanautopsyofficial
www.instagram.com/fitforanautopsy
www.twitter.com/fitforanautopsy
www.youtube.com/fitforanautopsy
www.nuclearblast.de/fitforanautopsy