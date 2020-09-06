Forsaken Age: unterschreiben weltweiten Deal bei Pure Steel Publishing

Die Heavy Metal Band Forsaken Age, aus Auckland, (Neuseeland) hat einen weltweiten Deal bei Pure Steel Publishing unterschrieben.

Die Band, die 2012 ihr Debutalbum Back From Extinction, sowie eine EP (2016) und eine Single (2020) herausgebracht hat, wird ihr neues Album Heavy Metal Nightmare am 06. November 2020 über Pure Steel Publishing auf CD und Vinyl veröffentlichen.

Bandstatement:

„Forsaken Age are proud to sign with Pure Steel Publishing for the Release of Heavy Metal Nightmare. Pure Steel are iconic in the underground for pure Heavy Metal and Forsaken Age shares this passion and dedication to the underground.“

