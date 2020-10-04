From Sorrow To Serenity: veröffentlichen Single „Resurgence (Reimagined)“

Die Schotten von From Sorrow To Serenity veröffentlichen mit Resurgence (Reimagined) ihre neue Single, samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo. Mit der Single schließt die Band gleichzeitig den Albumzylklus zum aktuellen Langspieler Reclaim ab und konzentriert sich von nun an auf neues Material.

Streamt Resurgence (Reimagined) hier:

https://fromsorrowtoserenity.lnk.to/resurgencereimagined

Hier geht’s zum Video:

From Sorrow To Serenity über Resurgence (Reimagined):

„Resurgence (Reimagined) was born from our curiosity as musicians, and we’re very excited to release something completely different from our normal! This new version of the final track from Reclaim was written and recorded by guitarist/vocalist Steven during lockdown earlier this year, originally with no intention of releasing it. The positive response and excitement about the reimagined track from the band, management, and label, motivated us to release this new version of the song, and mark the end of the Reclaim album cycle.“