Blind Guardian: starten Vorverkauf für „Imaginations From The Other Side“ 25th Anniversary Edition

Die deutschen Metal Pioniere Blind Guardian starteten den Vorverkauf für die 25. Jahre-Jubiläums-Edition ihres Meilensteins Imaginations From The Other Side, die am 11. Dezember erscheinen wird. Die Neuauflage wird unter anderem Live Aufnahmen und andere spezielle Versionen der Blind Guardian Klassiker enthalten, die das Album zu bieten hat.

Hansi Kürsch kommentiert: „Was soll ich sagen? Ein Meilenstein, wenn nicht der Meilenstein, unserer Karriere feiert 25-jähriges. Was liegt da näher als dem Album auf solch bombastische Art und Weise Tribut zu zollen. Freut Euch darauf, erstmalig das gesamte Album am Stück live zu erleben. Die 2016 in Oberhausen aufgenommene Show erweckt die Songs zu neuem Leben und präsentiert eine von vielen Facetten dieses unglaublichen Albums. Das Album hat in all seinen Formen auch im Jahr 2020 nichts von seinem ursprünglichen Reiz eingebüßt. Überzeugt Euch selbst.„

Holt euch eine Vorgeschmack mit dem Live Clip aus Oberhausen von 2016:

Die Imaginations From The Other Side 25th Anniversary Edition wird in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

– CD

– Earbook (40p Earbook LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray – limited to 2000)

– CD-Boxset (Dioarma – Box incl. 40p Earbook (LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Live Blu-ray) + puzzle + Certificate, signed by the band – limited to 1000)

– 2LP BLACK VINYL

– 2PIC-LP PICTURE VINYL (limitiert auf 1000)

– 2LP BURGUNDY VINYL (limitiert auf 500)

– 2LP PEARL WHITE VINYL (limitiert auf 500)

– 2LP BRONZE VINYL BAND EXCL. (limitiert auf 300)

Bestellt euch das Album hier im Format eurer Wahl vor: http://nblast.de/BG-Imaginations25

CD: Live in Oberhausen tracklist

1. Imaginations from the Other Side 8:26

2. I’m Alive 5:40

3. A Past and Future Secret 4:13

4. The Script for My Requiem 6:32

5. Mordred’s Song 5:20

6. Born in a Mourning Hall 5:37

7. Bright Eyes 5:41

8. Another Holy War 5:02

9. And The Story Ends 7:18

2LP tracklist:

1 Imaginations from the Other Side 8:26

2 I’m Alive 5:40

3 A Past and Future Secret 4:13

1 The Script for My Requiem 6:32

2 Mordred’s Song 5:20

3 Born in a Mourning Hall 5:37

1 Bright Eyes 5:41

2 Another Holy War 5:02

3 And the Story Ends 7:18

1 Imaginations from the Other Side (Demo)

2 I’m Alive (Demo)

3 A Past and Future Secret (Demo)

4 The Script for My Requiem (Demo)

Earbook tracklist:

Disc1 / CD: Live in Oberhausen

1. Imaginations from the Other Side 8:26

2. I’m Alive 5:40

3. A Past and Future Secret 4:13

4. The Script for My Requiem 6:32

5. Mordred’s Song 5:20

6. Born in a Mourning Hall 5:37

7. Bright Eyes 5:41

8. Another Holy War 5:02

9. And The Story Ends 7:18

Disc2/ CD: Album 2012 Remix and Remaster

1. Imaginations from the Other Side 7:11

2. I’m Alive 5:32

3. A Past and Future Secret 3:44

4. The Script for My Requiem 6:55

5. Mordred’s Song 5:28

6. Born in a Mourning Hall 5:15

7. Bright Eyes 5:15

8. Another Holy War 4:36

9. And the Story Ends 5:58

10. The Wizard 3:20

11. System’s Failing 4:25

Disc3/ CD: Album Instrumental & Bonus

1. Imaginations from the Other Side 7:20

2. I’m Alive 5:33

3. A Past and Future Secret 3:49

4. The Script for My Requiem 6:10

5. Mordred’s Song 5:30

6. Born in a Mourning Hall 5:16

7. Bright Eyes 5:18

8. Another Holy War 4:34

9. And the Story Ends 6:01

10. Imaginations from the Other Side (Demo)

11. I’m Alive (Demo)

12. A Past and Future Secret (Demo)

13. The Script for My Requiem (Demo)

14. A Past and Future Secret (Orchestral Version) – Single version