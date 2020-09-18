Furies: präsentieren neues Video zu „You & I“

Die Furies präsentieren ihre zweite Single You & I aus dem neuen Album Fortune’s Gate. Das dazu gehörige Video wurde von Hugo Poisson realisiert.

Kommentar der Band:

„This song is about the genesis of Furies, in a dreamlike world, and talks about the close-knit gang we are. For us, it’s a good introduction to Furies‚ full musical spectrum with its thrashy intro and verses that lead to more glowy and catchy melodic choruses. From its dark and creepy bridge to its shimmering guitars solo counterpoints, You & I gives a preview of what to expect in our first album.

We hope you’ll spread the love

All together, union forever, shining bright, You & I“

Fortune’s Gate erscheint am 16. Oktober 2020 und wurde mit Produzent Igor Moreno in den Labomatic Studios in Paris aufgenommen. Für Mix und Mastering konnte Simone Mularoni vom Domination Studio gewonnen werden. Artwork und Video steuerte SLO-Artwork bei.