Ayreon: veröffentlicht mit „Talk Of The Town“ einen weiteren Song inkl. Video aus dem neuen Album „Transitus“

Mit Talk Of The Town veröffentlicht Ayreon einen weiteren Song mit Video aus dem neuen Album Transitus!

Video Premiere Talk Of The Town: https://youtu.be/miotXaqJ-Cs

Dazu gibt es folgenden Kommentar von Arjen: „Here’s the 4th and final lyric (behind-the-scenes) video before the release of Transitus next week: Talk Of The Town. I think this is the most Ayreon-ish track on the album. It features Tom Baker, Paul Manzi, Tommy Karevik and Cammie Gilbert on vocals, and the fantastic instrumentalists Juan van Emmerloot, Joost van den Broek, Patty Gurdy, Jeroen Goossens and Ben Mathot. Oh yeah… and some tall beardy dude provides the comic relief 🙂 Hope you enjoy it!“