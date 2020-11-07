George Tsalikis: unterschreibt weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records

Der Frontmann der US-Metal Band Zandelle George Tsalikis, aus New York hat einen weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records unterschrieben.

Nach seinem Soloalbum The Sacrifice (2016, Pure Steel Promotion) wird sein neues Soloprojekt Return To Power im 1. Quartal 2021 über Pure Steel Records erscheinen.

Band Statement:

„George is very excited to once again be working with Pure Steel Records. George has had a great relationship with Pure Steel since Zandelle were signed to them. The singer who now has also taken on the role of guitarist, bassist and keyboardist on this latest project, feels that there is no better label with which to release his latest album which is very reminiscent of Zandelle’s best work, aptly titled, Return To Power.“

Mehr News in Kürze.