Es geht Schlag auf Schlag bei der kanadischen Hardcore-Abrissbirne Get The Shot.

Neben dem Release des Albums Infinite Punishment am 13.10., steht in Kürze die Tour mit Lionheart und Nasty auf dem Programm. Zudem veröffentlicht die Band heute das Video zum Track Absolute Sacrifice, welches gerade bei den Kollegen von Hardcore Worldwide Premiere feiert.

Sänger J-P Lagace kommentiert: „One day or another, anyone who strives to live up to their full potential has to face adversity, misfortune, ignorance, hypocrisy and the bad faith of the others. But in the end, the truth is that the real enemy is always yourself. Friedrich Nietzsche once said that, sometimes, you got to burn yourself in your own flame and become ashes if you ever want to rise anew. And this is what the song Absolute Sacrifice is all about: realizing there ain’t no growth without failure and finding the strength to overcome yourself in the acceptance of the defeats that shape your life.”