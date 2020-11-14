Gone Is Gone: veröffentlichen ihren neuen Song „Death of a Dream“

Das Album If Everything Happens For A Reason…Then Nothing Really Matters At All erscheint am 04.12.20 via Cloudshill.

Gone Is Gone haben heute ihre neue Single Death Of A Dream veröffentlicht.

Troy Sanders sagt folgendes zum Song:

„I believe that going full throttle with an idea, a project, a relationship or a marriage.. you put all energy into moving forward, trying to achieve this ‚dream like‘ scenario, fairy tale ending, happily ever after, everything is perfect type of fantasy. If, or when, it were to fail or become an illusion, or delusion, rather than viewing it with regret, you feel as though you tried your best, gave it your all, and exhausted all positive and forward momentum possible. Hence, the death of a dream. After this life altering change of events, it can be viewed with celebration, as we hope to grow together, but quite often grow apart.

All efforts were given.„