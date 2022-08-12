Gurd: veröffentlichen neue Single „To The Floor“ und Lyric Video

Die Thrasher Gurd aus der Schweiz werden am 23.09.2022 ihr neues Album Hallucinations bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Gestern haben sie die erste Single vom kommenden Album veröffentlicht: To The Floor.

Zum Song gibt es ein Lyric Video, das man sich hier ansehen kann:

Hallucinations wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/gurdhallucinations

Freut euch auf ein Album, das sowohl mit dynamischen Thrashperlen als auch groovigen Riffmonstern besticht!

Gurd – Hallucinations

CD Digipak

1. Merry Go Round

2. I Like The Pain

3. To The Floor

4. FEAR

5. Devil’s Bread

6. Ghosts Of Black Holes

7. Out Of Hand

8. Ship In Distress

9. Taste For More

10. Egoist

Ltd. Vinyl LP

A-Side

Merry Go Round

I Like The Pain

To The Floor

FEAR

Devil’s Bread

B-Side

Ghosts Of Black Holes

Out Of Hand

Ship In Distress

Taste For More

Egoist

Gurd live

10.09.2022 CH Lenzburg – Met-Bar

http://gurd.net

https://www.facebook.com/gurdmusic