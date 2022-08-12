Gurd: veröffentlichen neue Single „To The Floor“ und Lyric Video

Die Thrasher Gurd aus der Schweiz werden am 23.09.2022 ihr neues Album Hallucinations bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!
Gestern haben sie die erste Single vom kommenden Album veröffentlicht: To The Floor.
Zum Song gibt es ein Lyric Video, das man sich hier ansehen kann:
Hallucinations wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/gurdhallucinations
Freut euch auf ein Album, das sowohl mit dynamischen Thrashperlen als auch groovigen Riffmonstern besticht!
Gurd – Hallucinations
CD Digipak
1. Merry Go Round
2. I Like The Pain
3. To The Floor
4. FEAR
5. Devil’s Bread
6. Ghosts Of Black Holes
7. Out Of Hand
8. Ship In Distress
9. Taste For More
10. Egoist
Ltd. Vinyl LP
A-Side
Merry Go Round
I Like The Pain
To The Floor
FEAR
Devil’s Bread
B-Side
Ghosts Of Black Holes
Out Of Hand
Ship In Distress
Taste For More
Egoist
Gurd live
10.09.2022 CH Lenzburg – Met-Bar