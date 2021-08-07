Startseite
Kai R.
Gwendydd: Tag 3 des Tourtagebuchs ist online!

Die Band kommentiert die Folge 3 des Tourtagebuchs wie folgt:

Day three was very exciting! You’ll see a lot of singing, a lot of broken German and you’ll meet the new member of our stuffed animals family!

It was a very energetic day, even though we didn’t feel like this in the morning. We sang a lot! We got a gift from some random German guys at a gas station – a huge stuffed monkey! We named it Frank. We had some problems with checking in the hotel, which was very interesting, as we arrived there at 6 pm…To sum up, the day was very rainy but also very energetic! One day closer to our target – Belgium!

 

