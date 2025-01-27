Hangman’s Chair: veröffentlichen neue Single „In Disguise“

Im Vorfeld ihres nächsten Studioalbums Saddiction, das am 14. Februar 2025 über Nuclear Blast erscheint, melden sich die französischen Doom-Metal-Pioniere Hangman’s Chair mit ihrer neuen Single In Disguise zurück. Ein eindringlicher, langsam brennender Shoegaze-Doom-Track, der durch Schichten von trauriger Verzerrung driftet. Der schwermütige Text enträtselt die Last der Depression und spiegelt die Isolation und Dunkelheit wider, die die Seele verzehrt.

Hangman’s Chair sagen über In Disguise: „Wheather, debts, long time since failure, low motivational level, feeling of a need to take action… already depressed? January 20th, more commonly known as “Blue Monday”, what a perfect day to release our third single In Disguise. A last fix before the launching of Saddiction on Valentine’s day. Enjoy!“

Seht euch das Video zu In Disguise hier an:

Saddiction hier vorbestellen: https://hangmanschair.bfan.link/saddiction.ema

Stream In Disguise hier: https://hangmanschair.bfan.link/in-disguise

Saddiction – Tracklist:

1. To Know The Night

2. The Worst Is Yet To Come

3. In Disguise

4. Kowloon Lights

5. 2 AM Thoughts (Feat. Dool)

6. Canvas

7. Neglect

8. 44 YOD

9. Healed?

Hangman’s Chair sagen über Saddiction: „Saddiction is the contraction of two words, sadness and addiction. It means the addiction to sadness. 7th effort of the band, for us, Saddiction is the second album of the new trilogy started with A Loner back in 2022 and it’s the logical continuity. Keeping up with the cold, massively reverbed and chorused atmosphere but now mixed with what Hangman’s Chair has been known for, the heaviness and the low tuned sound, thanks to the magical sound engineer Francis Caste, once again. Valnoir of Metastazis designed the cover and resumed what the identity of Hangman’s Chair is all about in its purest form, concrete, pavement, bleakness and ultra modern solitude of the Parisian « banlieue ». Now, please don’t blame us for your saddiction. It has always been here. In your hearts, February 14th 2025.“

Hangman’s Chair – Tourdaten 2025

w/ Fange

27/03 – Feyzin (FR) – L’Epicerie Moderne w/ Fange

29/03 – Tours (FR) – Le Temps Machine w/ Fange

05/04 – Bethune (FR) – Le Poche w/ Fange

06/04 – Ris Orangis / Le Plan – We Metal Fest w/Fange

11/04 – La Rochelle (FR) – La Sirène w/ Fange

12/04 – Creil (FR) – La Grange à Musique w/ Fange

22/05 – Strasbourg (FR) – La Maison Bleue w/ Fange

23/05 – Dijon (FR) – La Vapeur w/ Fange

24/05 – Magny Le Hongre (FR) – File 7 w/ Fange

Hangman’s Chair sind:

Julien Chanut – Gitarre

Cédric Toufouti – Gitarre, Vocals

Mehdi Thepegnier – Drums

Clément Hanvic – Bass

