Ghostsmoker: veröffentlichen Debütalbum „Inertia Cult“ über Art As Catharsis

Die australische Sludge/Doom-Band Ghostsmoker freut sich, die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums Inertia Cult bekannt zu geben, das jetzt über Art as Catharsis erhältlich ist.

„We’ve grown a lot as a band since our first EP Grief in 2022, and that’s reflected in this album“, sagt Sänger Nathan Brunning. „Our confidence and understanding of who/what we are comes through on this release, and it sets a great foundation for what we do next.“

„Apart from musical influences within the genre, there are plenty of nods to things outside that space that have found their way in“, fährt Brunning fort. „Some of the atmospheric parts are definitely influenced by horror and sci-fi soundtracks, and our video for Incarnate is a direct homage to the film Skinamarink. As kids of the 80’s and 90’s, that lo-fi aesthetic is deeply ingrained in us, so that found its way in here and there as well.“

Mit gespenstischen Heulern, gefolgt von knochenbrechenden Riffs, eröffnet Incarnate als erste Single aus Inertia Cult. Der Song balanciert sorgfältig zwischen lauten, massiven Instrumentals und eindringlichen, ambient-inspirierten Abschnitten, die jeweils von donnernden Drums und wilden Fuzz-Attacken jeder angeschlagenen Saite untermalt werden. Das Endprodukt ist sowohl hypnotisch als auch rhythmisch bestrafend, ein Balanceakt, der auf den ersten Blick schwer zu erreichen ist.

„Incarnate is about being stuck in a loop of despair and not being able to move forward through your grief and trauma“, sagt Brunning. “During the very early stages of writing for the album, my brother passed away suddenly which had a significant impact on the lyrical themes on the record. Our drummer Brayden’s father also passed away while we were in the studio recording the album, and the rest of us rallied together to finish the job in dedication to our friend who was going through such a painful time in life, and his father, who was his biggest supporter. The above, the hurdles of everyday life, relationships failing, new ones forming etc all ultimately fed into making this album what it is.“

Mit sechs Tracks, die von Jason Fuller (Brutal Truth, King Parrot) aufgenommen und gemischt sowie von John Ruberto gemastert wurden, und mit einem wunderschönen Coverartwork von Adam Burke (Unto Others, Terminal Nation), stellt Inertia Cult eine Evolution für das Melbourner Doom-Quartett dar. Der neu verfeinerte, kollaborative Ansatz der Band beim Aufnehmen hat es ihnen ermöglicht, kraftvolle Riffs, straffere Songstrukturen und weitere Experimente mit Stimmung und Atmosphäre zu entwickeln.

Inertia Cult ist jetzt in mehreren Formaten über das australische Boutique-Label Art As Catharsis erhältlich.

Ghostsmoker werden im Rahmen einer Tour zur Unterstützung von Inertia Cult durch Australien touren und vier Städte an der Gold Coast ab Ende dieses Monats ansteuern.

Tourdaten:

3/29 – Melbourne, AU @ The Bendigo Hotel

4/12 – Sydney, AU @ Marrickville Bowlo

4/26 – Frankston, AU @ Singing Bird Studio

5/03 – Adelaide, AU @ Unibar

Ghostsmoker sind:

Nathan Brunning – Gesang

Ben Astbury – Gitarre

Rhys Brennan – Bass

Brayden Becher – Schlagzeug

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ghostsmokerband

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ghostsmokerband