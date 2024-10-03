Heriot: veröffentlichen Debütalbum „Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell“ und enthüllen Titeltrack „Opaline“

Die aufregendste neue britische Heavy-Band Heriot hat der Welt ihr atemberaubendes Debütalbum Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell vorgestellt.

Zur Feier des Tages haben Heriot auch den Titeltrack Opaline enthüllt. Die Band kommentiert: „Opaline addresses the need to accept that sometimes you must sit with the truth alone, however isolating it may be, until others are ready to understand it. It emphasises trusting your instincts but forgiving yourself for the times you couldn’t. This is the first song we’ve released with predominantly clean vocals and is in a direction we’ve not experimented with before.“

Heriot Line-Up:

Jake Packer – Vocals/Bass

Debbie Gough – Vocals/Gitarre

Erhan Alman – Gitarre

Julian Gage – Drums

