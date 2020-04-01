Jason Newsted & Chophouse Band: erste Videos von Florida-Benefiz-Gigs online

Jason Newsted ist sicherlich den allermeisten noch als früherer Metallica Bassist bekannt. Mit der Chophouse Band geht der Mann allerdings ganz andere Wege, die vielen sicherlich nicht ganz so bekannt sind. Am 15. und am 29. Februar 2020 spielten Jason und die Chophouse Band zwei separate Benefiz-Shows im Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, Florida. Zwei erste Videos dieser Shows sind nun online.

The Chophouse Band gründeten sich bereits 1992 und benannten sich nach Newsted`s The Chophouse Record Studio in San Francisco. Gemeinsam mit engen Freunden und befreundeten Musikern spielt man eine Handvoll Benefiz-Auftritte im Jahr. Der frühere Metallica Bassist, der die Band 2001 verließ, agiert hier als Sänger und spielt Akustikgitarre.

Jason äußerte sich gegenüber der Palm Beach Florida Weekly über The Chophouse Band:

„We all get along great because there’s not money involved. They’ve got their own bands, their own families, their own gigs. We do benefit gigs, six a year, and that’s it. I record and write and play songs the whole rest of the time. They could all run circles around me musical theory-wise. They could tell you everything they’re playing, and all the relating chords. I surround myself with the bad-asses, and they make me look really good. I’m playing cowboy chords the whole time, and they’re doing their fancy shit to make me look good. I just concentrate on singing, and getting across the things I want people to hear.“

Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band – Early Thaw (Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, Florida 15.02.2020):

Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band – Rake (Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, Florida 29.02.2020):