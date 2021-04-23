Kansas: veröffentlichen Liveversion von „The Wall“ und sprechen über ihr kommendes Live Album

Kansas, die legendäre progressive Rockband, hat einen weiteren Track ihres kommenden Livealbums Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond veröffentlicht. Fans können sich den Song The Wall (Live 2019-20) nun hier anschauen/anhören:

Aufgenommen wurde The Wall am 22.02.2022 im Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville (US-Bundesstaat Tennessee). Das ist das erste Livealbum seit 2017 für die Band, die bis heute mehr als 30 Millionen Alben verkauft hat. Darunter Klassiker wie Carry On My Wayward Son über Dust In The Wind bis hin zu Song For America. Die Platte kann bereits vorbestellt werden und Kansas haben bereits mit einem Teaser vorgelegt:

Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond wurde von Phil Ehart und Richard Williams co-produziert, während Chad Singer die Aufnahmen und das Mixing übernahm. Das Album beinhaltet 22 Songs, welche aus 12 Shows zwischen 2019 und 2020 während ihrer Point Of Kno Return Anniversary Tour ausgewählt wurden.

“We knew we wanted to release a live album of the Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour. Being unable to tour for more than a year has given us the opportunity to work on Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond and release it for our fans who are missing live concerts as much as we are,” sagte der Kansas Schlagzeuger und Co-Producer Phil Ehart. “When we discussed who would mix the album, we thought the best possible person would be the guy who mixes the band live every night and recorded the shows on the road. Nobody knows better how Kansas sounds live than our front of house engineer, Chad Singer!”

“This live album sounds great,” fügt Richard Williams hinzu. “We wanted to make sure this album captures and represents how Kansas sounds live in concert. Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond does just that.”

Mehr zum Album: