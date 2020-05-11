KAT: offizielles Video zu „The Race For Life“ veröffentlicht

KAT haben ein neues Video zu The Race For Life veröffentlicht. Der Song ist auf dem Album Without Looking Back enthalten, welches am 19. Juni 2019 auf CD und als Download und am 12. Juli 2019 auf Vinyl über Pure Steel Records veröffentlicht wurde.
Line-Up:
Qbek Weigel – Vocals
Piotr Luczyk – Guitars
Adam „Harris“ Jasiński – Bass
Mariusz Prętkiewicz – Drums
Special Guest – Radek
Film Producer – Logosound Ltd
Film Maker – Piotr Oberman
Post Production – Maciej Skwierawski
