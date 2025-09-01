KHNVM: veröffentlichen und streamen neues Album „Cosmocrator“

Die deutsche Death-Metal-Band KHNVM hat am 29. August 2025 ihr neues, kraftvolles Album Cosmocrator veröffentlicht. Es handelt sich um das vierte Album der Band, deren Wurzeln in Bangladesch beheimatet sind.

Cosmocrator ist ab sofort über den folgenden Link verfügbar:

KHNVM kommentieren: „Our fourth album, Cosmocrator, is a deep dive into the intricate intersections of human psychology, philosophy, and spirituality“, verrät Sänger und Gitarrist Obliterator. „The album draws powerful inspiration from Christopher Hitchens‚ God Is Not Great and Carl Jung’s Mysterium Coniunctionis. It explores profound themes surrounding the tension between rationality and mysticism, while challenging conventional believes. A journey through this album is sure to leave a lasting impact as it weaves together intellectual rigor and symbolic mysticism into a singular creative experience.“

Unser TFM-Redakteur Michael E. hat sich diese brutale und aggressive Scheibe zu Gemüte geführt. Lest gerne seine Meinung über KHNVMs 4. Album:

Mehr Informationen zu KHNVM und ihrem neuen Longplayer Cosmocrator findet ihr hier.

