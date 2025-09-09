Leprous: kündigen Live-Album „An Evening Of Atonement“ an und veröffentlichen daraus erste Single/Video „Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025)“

Die norwegische Rockband Leprous freut sich, die Veröffentlichung eines spektakulären und längst überfälligen neuen Live-Albums mit dem Titel An Evening Of Atonement anzukündigen, das am 24. Oktober 2025 weltweit über InsideOutMusic erscheinen wird.

Am 05. September erschien die erste Single/Video aus dem bevorstehenden Live-Album, das 21 kraftvolle Live-Tracks umfasst, veröffentlicht. Seht euch Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025) hier an:

Leprous äußern sich zum Live-Album wie folgt: „In January of 2025, we embarked on a project to perform the biggest shows of our career to date, playing in major European cities to sold-out shows. We aimed to put on a spectacle, drawing on music from our entire back catalogue over two mammoth sets every night, and showcasing it all within our biggest technical productions yet. It all culminated in this – An Evening of Atonement – shot live at the wonderful 013 Poppodium in Tilburg, NL. Melodies of Atonement was another evolution for Leprous – shedding the orchestral layers that had defined the past few albums, and focusing instead on what WE as five musicians sound like together – more focused, impactful, and raw. Performing those songs on stage was a thrill – and creating a special setlist which weaved and flowed through the various musical changes of our career was an exciting challenge.“

Nach ihrem letzten, hochgelobten achten Studioalbum Melodies Of Atonement (2024) traten Leprous am 7. Februar 2025 auf der Bühne des Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Niederlande, auf und lieferten eines der größten und explosivsten Konzerte ihrer bisherigen Karriere ab. 15 Jahre nach ihrem ersten Auftritt dort als Vorband kehrten sie nun für ihr eigenes triumphales Konzert zurück und spielten zwei karriereumspannende Sets, die von Regisseur Paul M Green gefilmt wurden. Diese werden unter dem Titel An Evening Of Atonement als limitierte 2CD & Blu-ray Digipak, Gatefold 3LP und als digitales Album (2CD) veröffentlicht.

An Evening Of Atonement (Live) – Trackliste:

CD 1 / Act 1

1. Silently Walking Alone (Live In Tilburg 2025)

2. The Price (Live In Tilburg 2025)

3. Illuminate (Live In Tilburg 2025)

4. I Hear The Sirens (Live In Tilburg 2025)

5. Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025)

6. Forced Entry (Live In Tilburg 2025)

7. Out Of Here (Live In Tilburg 2025)

8. Alleviate (Live In Tilburg 2025)

9. Distant Bells (Live In Tilburg 2025)

10. Foe (Live In Tilburg 2025)

11. Nighttime Disguise (Live In Tilburg 2025)

CD 2 / Act 2

1. Unfree My Soul (Live In Tilburg 2025)

2. On Hold (Live In Tilburg 2025)

3. Below (Live In Tilburg 2025)

4. Passing (Live In Tilburg 2025)

5. Faceless (Live In Tilburg 2025)

6. Castaway Angels (Live In Tilburg 2025)

7. From The Flame (Live In Tilburg 2025)

8. Slave (Live In Tilburg 2025)

9. Atonement (Live In Tilburg 2025)

10. The Sky Is Red (Outro) (Live In Tilburg 2025)

Disk 3: Blu-ray:

Live In Tilburg 2025 (Konzert)

Act 1:

Interview With Leprous (Bonus Content)

Das Cover-Artwork basiert auf Fotografien von Mathilde Miossec und wurde von Ritxi Ostáriz gestaltet.

Neben dem Limited 2CD & Blu-ray Digipak-Format wird der Audioteil von An Evening Of Atonement auch als Gatefold 3LP auf 180g Vinyl (in den folgenden Varianten: Schwarzes Vinyl / Unbegrenzt und Apricot-farbenes Vinyl / Limitiert auf 500 Exemplare) und als Digitalalbum (2CD) veröffentlicht.

Nachdem Leprous im Sommer bereits auf mehreren renommierten europäischen Festivals aufgetreten sind, touren sie nächsten Monat mit Gåte und Royal Sorrow als Headliner durch Europa.

Leprous – European Headline Tour 2025

w/ Gåte, Royal Sorrow

29.10. – Rennes (France) – L’antipode

30.10. – Bordeaux (France) – Le Rocher Palmer

31.10. – Perpignan (France) – El Médiator

01.11. – Murcia (Spain) – Mamba Club

02.11. – Lisbon (Portugal) – Republica da Musica

03.11. – Porto (Portugal) – Hard Club

05.11. – Barcelona (Spain) – Sala Apolo

06.11. – Montpelier (France) – Rockstore

07.11. – Milan (Italy) – Live Club

08.11. – Fribourg (Switzerland) – Fri-Son

09.11. – Munich (Germany) – Backstage Werk

10.11. – Frankfurt (Germany) – Batschkapp

11.11. – Dortmund (Germany) – FZW

13.11. – Stockholm (Sweden) – Fallan ***

14.11. – Trondheim (Norway) – Havet ***

15.11. – Skien (Norway) – Ibsenhuset ***

16.11. – Gothenburg (Sweden) – Pustervik

17.11. – Copenhagen (Denmark) – Amager Bio

18.11. – Berlin (Germany) – Kesselhaus

19.11. – Hamburg (Germany) – Docks

20.11. – Antwerp (Belgium) – Trix

21.11. – Stuttgart (Germany) – Im Wizemann

22.11. – Luxembourg (Luxembourg) – Rockhal

23.11. – Lille (France) – Theatre Bethune

*** ohne Gåte

Tickets and VIP-Upgrades: www.leprous.net/tours

Leprous sind:

Einar Solberg – Gesang, Keyboards

Tor Oddmund Suhrke – Gitarren

Robin Ognedal – Gitarren

Simen Børven – Bass

Baard Kolstad – Schlagzeug

Harrison White – Keyboards (live)

