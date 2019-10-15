Lion’s Share: neue Single und Videopremiere

Die schwedische Heavy Metal Ikone Lion’s Share meldet sich mit einer neuen Single zurück. Nach Chain Child und We Are What We Are folgt nun mit Pentagram ein weiterer brandneuer Kracher aus dem Hause Chriss / Johansson.

Passend zur Veröffentlichung produzierte die Band ein Lyric-Video, welches am 15.10.2019 um 17.00 Uhr beim Magazin Powermetal.de Premiere feiert!

Premiere Link: powermetal.de/

Lion’s Share Sänger Nils Patrik Johansson sagt dazu:

“The new single Pentagram is based on a true story about someone I know. All of a sudden he decided that his Christian name was shit. The person in question changed his name and got it approved by the authorities. The reason of the name change was due to the fact that he late in his life became a Satanist. Lion’s Share of course has nothing to do with religion or Satan what so ever, but this true story is so strange and hilarious that we had to write a song about it. It will be in the live set at the upcoming spring gigs as well”

Der Löwe ist erwacht. Im letzten Jahr erschien eine neue EP, ebenso wurde der komplette Bandkatalog digital re-released. Jedes ihrer Alben kann zudem mit hochkarätigen Gästen aufwarten. Zu nennen wären hier unter anderem Kiss, Megadeth, King Diamond. Auch was die Produktionen angeht, setzte man von jeher auf Qualität und verpflichtete Top-Produzenten wie Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator) oder auch Ronni Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughes).

Lion’s Share sind:

Lars Chriss – Guitar

Nils Patrik Johansson – Vocals

Lion’s Share online:

www.lionsshare.org

lionsshare.bandcamp.com

open.spotify.com/artist/4yIytMmJ2tx30YdMAMkDSo

www.facebook.com/lionsshareband

www.youtube.com/lionsshare

www.instagram.com/lions_share_band/