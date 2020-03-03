Malevolence: Veröffentlichen neuen Song „Keep Your Distance“ feat. Bryan Garris (Knocked Loose)

Die Sheffield-Shredder Malevolence sind zurück mit ihrer halsbrecherischen neuen Hymne Keep Your Distance feat. Bryan Garris von Knocked Loose.

Hier kann man das Video anschauen:

„Keep Your Distance was written about positive aggression; having the strength to remove and liberate yourself from any negative influence that you see fit – a sentiment that we believe everyone can relate to,” the band comments.

“Since the song is short and sweet, we wanted a high energy video that would truly capture the vibe and chaotic nature of our live performances. We were on tour with Knocked Loose in December and took this opportunity to collect as much crazy footage as we could. Bryan hit the studio to record his part a day or two before the tour started and jumped on stage to sing it with us every night with immediate effect.”

“We are extremely happy with how the video came out both visually and sonically and we could not be more excited to share it with the world.“

Der Track stammt aus der kommenden EP The Other Side der Band, die am 24.04.2020 über das eigene Label MLVLTD MUSIC veröffentlicht wird. Die drei-Track-EP ist der Nachfolger des 2017er Albums Self Supremacy, das die Band von „kings of the underground“ zu nationalen Vertretern des britischen Metal und Hardcore katapultierte und Malevolence ausverkaufte Clubshows in Europa, USA, Südostasien und Japan bescherte.

Trotz des DIY-Status der Band hat Malevolence keine Abstriche gemacht: mit der Audioproduktion von Carl Bown (Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine) und atemberaubenden Coverartwork von Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom, Venom Prison, Hatebreed) hat Malevolence ein Team der besten Talente im Bereich Metal zusammengestellt. Das Ergebnis kann sich sehen lassen.

Tracklist The Other Side:

1. Remain Unbeaten

2. Keep Your Distance (ft. Bryan, Knocked Loose)

3. The Other Side

Malevolence-Fans werden wissen, dass es nur wenige Platten der Band gibt, aber die Band war in den letzten drei Jahren auf der Live-Front keineswegs ruhig; zerlegte Venues und weltweite Circlepits auf Touren mit Knocked Loose, Comeback Kid, Unearth, Darkest Hour und Terror. Mit Letzteren tourte Malevolence zum ersten Mal durch Australien.

Malevolence

The Other Side

VÖ: 24.04.2020

MLVLTD Music / Blood Blast

www.facebook.com/MalevolenceRiff

www.facebook.com/MLVLTD/