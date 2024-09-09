Massacre: kündigen neues Album „Necrolution“ an und enthüllen erste Single/Lyric-Video „The Colour Out Of Space“

Die amerikanischen Death-Metal-Legenden Massacre, angeführt von Growl-Urvater Kam Lee, kündigen nach einem sommerlichen Festival-Run Details zu ihrem lang erwarteten fünften Studioalbum Necrolution an, das am 8. November über Agonia Records erscheinen soll.

Die erste Single des Albums, The Colour Out Of Space, steht jetzt in Form eines Lyric-Videos hier zur Verfügung:

Necrolution ist ein retrospektives, nostalgisches Album, das die Zeit in die späten 80er und frühen 90er Jahre des Death Metal zurückdreht. Es fängt die Essenz und den Stil des Death Metal wieder ein, der die ursprüngliche Formel war. Das ästhetische Gefühl des ursprünglichen Stils und Klangs wird wiederhergestellt, um es in der heutigen Zeit zu repräsentieren. Es soll absichtlich veraltet klingen, da es eine Ära der frühen Death-Metal-Musik repräsentiert. Es ahmt absichtlich nicht den ursprünglichen Stil der Band nach, sondern spiegelt den Stil vieler früherer Bands wider, die Generationen von Death-Metal-Musik beeinflusst haben.

Kam Lee kommentiert: „With Necrolution the idea was to evolve the band’s sound by devolving it. Unlike many bands in death metal that attempt to modernize and update their style and sound to emulate many of the modern contemporary death metal bands, we wanted to go back to the origin. The original sound and style. We wanted to make an album that sounds like it could have come out of the late 80s. The entire concept was to create something that was a de-evolution of the death metal genre and go back to an early style reminiscent of the past. Going back 40 years into the past to immolate the style of death metal that was predominantly influenced by thrash and heavy metal bands of the era. Lyrically it’s still entrenched in the horror genre and influenced by H.P. Lovecraft stories. We even have three tracks directly dedicated and influenced by the director Stewart Gordon, the filmmaker who was directly responsible for bringing Lovecraft films to horror movies in the 80s. The overall idea was to bring a 1980s aesthetic to the music that’s influenced by 1980s music as well as horror movie genre at the time. My hope is that fans find a unique experience when listening to Necrolution that not only encapsulates the feeling of 80s nostalgia but makes them appreciate the way the era influenced the death metal genre at the time.“

Necrolution – Tracklisting:

1. Fear Of The Unknown

2. Xenophobia (Prologue)

3. Ritual Of The Abyss

4. Ensnarers Within

5. Death May Die

6. Chasm (Prologue)

7. The Colour Out Of Space

8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches

9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again

10. Xothic (Prologue)

11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator

12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak

13. Curse Of The Resonator

14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth

15. Shroud Of Shadows

16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour

Necrolution wurde in den DOA Studios, Full S Studios & Gojiden Studio in Florida (USA) aufgenommen und von Jonny Pettersson im Studio Unbound in Schweden gemischt und gemastert. Das Coverartwork wurde von Timbul Cahyono von Bvllmetalart gemalt. Mark Riddick (Arch Enemy, Autopsy, Morbid Angel) entwarf die Merchandise Designs. Die Aufnahme-Crew für das neue Album – von denen die meisten schon seit der Resurgence-Ära bei Massacre dabei sind – besteht neben Kam Lee aus dem ursprünglichen Massacre-Bassisten Mike Borders, den wiederkehrenden Gitarristen Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Rib Spreader, Megascavanger) & Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Heads For The Dead) und dem neuen Schlagzeuger Jon Rudin (Just Before Dawn, Heads For The Dead, Dehumanaut). Für Live-Auftritte hat die Band eine eigene Session-Besetzung, bestehend aus Carlos Gonzalez (Grim Reality) an den Gitarren, Elden Santos (Druid Lord) am Schlagzeug und Tim Wilson am Bass.

Massacre wurde 1984 gegründet und begann als Heavy/Power-Metal-Band, änderte aber ihren Stil mit dem Beitritt von Allen West und Kam Lee in Richtung Death Metal; letzterer wird oft für die Erfindung des „Death Growl“ verantwortlich gemacht – erstmals zu hören auf dem 1986er Demo Aggressive Tyrant – und gilt als einflussreicher Pionier des Death-Metal-Genres. Die Gruppe durchlief im Laufe der Jahre mehrere personelle Veränderungen und Auflösungen – die frühe Besetzung wechselte zwischen Massacre, Mantas (früher Death) und Death – bis sie 2021 mit ihrem letzten Studioalbum Resurgence triumphal zurückkehrte.

Formate:

– Jewelcase CD

– Slipcase CD

– Tape

– White LP

– Transparent green LP

– Purple LP

– Yellow w/red splatter LP

Merch:

– Longsleeve

– T-Shirt

Tourdaten:

Massacre

w/ Support: Pessimist

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

11/29 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*

12/01 – Tijuana, MEX @ Foro Nebraska

* mit Sadistic Intent

Massacre – Aufnahme-Besetzung:

Kam Lee – Gesang

Mike Borders – Bass

Jonny Pettersson – Gitarren

Rogga Johansson – Gitarristen

Jon Rudin – Schlagzeug

