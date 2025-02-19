Massacre: kündigen Tourdaten in Australien und Asien an

Die amerikanischen Death-Metal-Legenden Massacre touren durch Australien und Asien, um ihr neues Studioalbum Necrolution vorzustellen, das jetzt bei Agonia Records erschienen ist. Die Tour beginnt am 7. Mai und führt durch die wichtigsten Städte Neuseelands, Australiens, Singapurs, Thailands, Taiwans, Koreas, Japans, Chinas und Indiens, mit abschließenden Zusatzterminen in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten und der Türkei.
Jason Banning ist als zweiter Live-Rhythmus-Gitarrist zu Massacre gestoßen. „Meet and welcome Massacre’s newest initiate addition“, kommentiert Kam Lee (Gesang). „Jason has stepped in to add that extra heaviness and thick second guitar sound to our live performances. Friday night was his first performance with us and he will eventually be joining us onstage live on our up coming European tour in July. Unfortunately he won’t be able to join us in May for our Australian/ Asian run – as his ‚real job‘ as a video game designer takes precedent over playing death metal – and truthfully the tour was already set prior to his joining. Some may also know him from being the manager/producer for the band Overthrust from Africa. So if you’re thinking he’s some unknown guy who isn’t familiar with death metal – you would be wrong!“
From Beyond Down Under / Death In Asia Tour 2025
07/05 NZL – Auckland – Double Whammy Bar
08/05 AUS – Brisbane – The Brightside
09/05 AUS – Melbourne – The Evelyn
10/05 AUS – Hobart – Altar
11/05 AUS – Sydney – The Bridge Hotel
13/05 AUS – Perth – Civic Hotel – Milk Bar
15/05 SGP – Singapore – Rave By Phil Studio
16/05 THA – Bangkok – Mr. Fox Livehouse
17/05 TWN – Taipei – Jack’s Studio
18/05 KOR – Seoul – Club Victim
22/05 JPN – Tokyo – Holiday Shinjuku
23/05 JPN – Tokyo – Holiday Shinjuku
24/05 CHN – Beijing – TBA
25/05 CHN – Shanghai – TBA
30/05 IND – Bengaluru – Fandom
31/05 ARE – Dubai – TBA
01/06 TUR – Istanbul – Dorock Xl – Kadikoy
Massacre – Live-Besetzung:
Kam Lee – Gesang
Carlos Gonzalez – Gitarren
Jason Banning – Gitarren
Elden Santos – Schlagzeug
Tim Wilson – Bass
Massacre online:
https://www.facebook.com/MassacreBandUSA/
https://instagram.com/massacre_band_official
https://massacre3.bandcamp.com