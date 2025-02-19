Massacre: kündigen Tourdaten in Australien und Asien an

Die amerikanischen Death-Metal-Legenden Massacre touren durch Australien und Asien, um ihr neues Studioalbum Necrolution vorzustellen, das jetzt bei Agonia Records erschienen ist. Die Tour beginnt am 7. Mai und führt durch die wichtigsten Städte Neuseelands, Australiens, Singapurs, Thailands, Taiwans, Koreas, Japans, Chinas und Indiens, mit abschließenden Zusatzterminen in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten und der Türkei.

Jason Banning ist als zweiter Live-Rhythmus-Gitarrist zu Massacre gestoßen. „Meet and welcome Massacre’s newest initiate addition“, kommentiert Kam Lee (Gesang). „Jason has stepped in to add that extra heaviness and thick second guitar sound to our live performances. Friday night was his first performance with us and he will eventually be joining us onstage live on our up coming European tour in July. Unfortunately he won’t be able to join us in May for our Australian/ Asian run – as his ‚real job‘ as a video game designer takes precedent over playing death metal – and truthfully the tour was already set prior to his joining. Some may also know him from being the manager/producer for the band Overthrust from Africa. So if you’re thinking he’s some unknown guy who isn’t familiar with death metal – you would be wrong!“

From Beyond Down Under / Death In Asia Tour 2025

07/05 NZL – Auckland – Double Whammy Bar

08/05 AUS – Brisbane – The Brightside

09/05 AUS – Melbourne – The Evelyn

10/05 AUS – Hobart – Altar

11/05 AUS – Sydney – The Bridge Hotel

13/05 AUS – Perth – Civic Hotel – Milk Bar

15/05 SGP – Singapore – Rave By Phil Studio

16/05 THA – Bangkok – Mr. Fox Livehouse

17/05 TWN – Taipei – Jack’s Studio

18/05 KOR – Seoul – Club Victim

22/05 JPN – Tokyo – Holiday Shinjuku

23/05 JPN – Tokyo – Holiday Shinjuku

24/05 CHN – Beijing – TBA

25/05 CHN – Shanghai – TBA

30/05 IND – Bengaluru – Fandom

31/05 ARE – Dubai – TBA

01/06 TUR – Istanbul – Dorock Xl – Kadikoy

Massacre – Live-Besetzung:

Kam Lee – Gesang

Carlos Gonzalez – Gitarren

Jason Banning – Gitarren

Elden Santos – Schlagzeug

Tim Wilson – Bass

