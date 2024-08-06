Maul: neues Abum „In The Jaws Of Bereavement“ erscheint im Oktober via 20 Buck Spin

20 Buck Spin kündigt stolz das zweite Album der Death Metaller Maul aus Fargo/North Dakota mit dem Titel In The Jaws Of Bereavement an, das am 4. Oktober 2024 auf LP, CD, MC und in digitalen Formaten erscheinen wird.

Während das verrottete Death-Metal-Herz im Kern von Maul unbestritten ist, schämt sich die Band nicht, wenn es darum geht, die härtere Seite des Hardcore mit moshtauglichen Riffs und massentauglichen Breaks zu umarmen. In The Jaws Of Bereavement schafft es, die unheimlichen Erscheinungen und die melodische Leadarbeit der Größen des Death Metal mit den strafenden Rhythmen der gewalttätigen Kraft des Hardcore so gekonnt zu verschmelzen, dass es sich völlig organisch anfühlt. Zusammengehalten wird das Ganze durch die ungestüme Stimmgewalt der menschlichen Abrissbirne Garrett Alvarado, angetrieben von der dreifachen Gitarrenattacke von Anthony Lamb, Josh Sanborn und Alex Nikolas sowie der Rhythmusgruppe um Bassist/Sänger Mike Griggs und Schlagzeuger Robby Anderson.

Im Kern ist Maul eine Live-Band, und die Songs auf In The Jaws Of Bereavement sind geschickt auf die Umgebung eines feuchten Clubs zugeschnitten, der von der Energie dieser Musik und einer Menge, die nur für den Moment und das Anschwellen von Körpern auf Körpern lebt, schwitzt. Die Produktion ist klar und deutlich und erlaubt es der Band, ihre einzigartige Mischung aus Alt und Neu zu erweitern, um Midwest Death zu verkörpern. Wenn ihr die Werke von Sanguisugabogg, Phobophilic, Fulci, Scorched, Warflurch, Kruelty, Terminal Nation, Obituary und Gatecreeper mögt, dann ist Maul etwas für euch.

In The Jaws Of Bereavement wurde von Adam Tucker bei Signaturetone Recordings in Minneapolis (Ulthar, Obsequiae, Sunless, Thou) aufgenommen, abgemischt und gemastert. Das Cover wurde von Wyrmwalk (Iron Age, Terminal Nation, Sentenced 2 Die, Fulci, Noxis) gestaltet und von Kary Janousek von Old School Collodion fotografiert. Das Album enthält Gastauftritte von Hugh Danger, der Synthesizer- und Sample-Arbeiten zum Album beisteuert, und Vincent Bennett (The Acacia Strain), der beim Titeltrack zusätzliche Vocals beisteuert.

Garrett Alvarado kommentiert: „The entirety of our second full-length album offering is drenched in grief and anger thematically, while the song compositions and attack of each members performance on this are the most intentional and precise we’ve ever been. Its layers from all fronts of our influences show on top of how we’ve grown as a group over the last seven years, touring relentlessly and the execution that brings. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve created and how this album is expressed. It was captured as true and raw as possible while sounding huge thanks to Adam Tucker. I also need to shout out the album cover that was encapsulated by the mighty Wyrmwalk, featuring elements of virtually every track involved in the hellscape. He absolutely knocked it out of the park with the color palette and mood of In The Jaws Of Bereavement.“

Über die Leadsingle und den Titeltrack des Albums sagt Alvarado: „First off, I need to give an immense shout out to Vincent Bennett for lending his time for the title track, it’s a fucking honor to have an inspiration and a legend involved in our creation and singing my lyrics. The single was actually the last song we wrote for the album and I attached a gigantic light to the mood of it during a very dark period of my life. In The Jaws Of Bereavement is directly influenced by that seemingly death clutch of grief and how it affects the will of survival.“

Der Titeltrack des Albums In The Jaws Of Bereavement, bei dem Vincent Bennett von The Acacia Strain mitwirkt, kann hier angehört werden:

In The Jaws Of Bereavement – Tracklist:

1. In The Jaws Of Bereavement

2. Blood Quantum

3. Weaving Cerebral Horrors

4. Spontaneous Stigmata

5. An Alluring Deceit

6. Midwest Death

7. Unbridled Delusions

8. Stuck Stomped And Smeared

9. With Each Voracious Lick

10. Drawn To Drowning

Maul Besetzung:

Garrett Alvarado – Gesang

Robby Anderson – Schlagzeug

Anthony Lamb – Gitarren

Alex Nikolas – Gitarren

Mike Griggs – Bass/Gesang

Josh Sanborn – Gitarren

Maul online:

https://www.facebook.com/MAULND

https://www.instagram.com/mauldeath