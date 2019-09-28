Metallica: müssen Tour in Australien und Neuseeland verschieben

Metallica haben letzte Nacht bekannt gegeben, dass sie ihre bevorstehende Tour, die ab dem 17. Oktober in Australien und Neuseeland stattfinden sollte, verschieben müssen.

Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett und Robert Trujillo haben mitgeteilt, dass sich ihr Fronter James Hetfield, der seit vielen Jahren mit seiner Sucht zu kämpfen hat, in eine Entzugsklinik begeben musste.

Sobald Klarheit herrscht, wird bekannt gegeben, wann die Tour nachgeholt wird.

Die Band kommentiert:

„A Note from Lars, Kirk, and Rob

We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.

We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.“

Alle Tickets, die zu den Shows in Australien und Neuseeland gekauft wurden, werden vollständig erstattet.

Für die weiteren Shows der Tour in Nord- und Südamerika (ab 28. März 2020) gibt es noch keine weiteren Informationen.

